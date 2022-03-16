Stinson steps down as Pine Bluff High School football coach

Rod Stinson has resigned as Pine Bluff High School head football coach.

Stinson confirmed in a text he made his decision to step down officially on Tuesday. He led the Zebras for the past three years and went 10-19, including a 2-7 record in 2021.

Stinson won three straight AAAA state championships as a running back at Pine Bluff from 1993-95. During that time, the Zebras went 40-1-1 while competing in the highest classification in the state.

He then played at the University of Arkansas, where he had his most productive season as a freshman, rushing for 413 of his 487 career yards and two of his three career touchdowns.

Stinson previously was an assistant coach under Bobby Bolding at Pine Bluff and was head coach at Little Rock Hall in the early 2010s.











