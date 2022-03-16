Super Quiz: Iconic Buildings

1. Acropolis: Site of the Parthenon.

2. Westminster Abbey: A place of coronation and burial.

3. Colosseum: An ancient, oval amphitheater.

4. Taj Mahal: An ivory-white mausoleum.

5. St. Basil's Cathedral: An Orthodox church.

6. Dome of the Rock: An Islamic shrine.

7. Chateau Frontenac: A historic hotel.

8. Pantheon: A Catholic church since the year 609.

9. Burj Khalifa: A skyscraper.

ANSWERS:

1. Athens, Greece

2. London, England

3. Rome, Italy

4. Agra, India

5. Moscow, Russia

6. Jerusalem, Israel

7. Quebec City, Canada

8. Rome, Italy

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates