Super Quiz: Iconic Buildings

1. Acropolis: Site of the Parthenon.
2. Westminster Abbey: A place of coronation and burial.
3. Colosseum: An ancient, oval amphitheater.
4. Taj Mahal: An ivory-white mausoleum.
5. St. Basil's Cathedral: An Orthodox church.
6. Dome of the Rock: An Islamic shrine.
7. Chateau Frontenac: A historic hotel.
8. Pantheon: A Catholic church since the year 609.
9. Burj Khalifa: A skyscraper.
ANSWERS:
1. Athens, Greece
2. London, England
3. Rome, Italy
4. Agra, India
5. Moscow, Russia
6. Jerusalem, Israel
7. Quebec City, Canada
8. Rome, Italy
9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates