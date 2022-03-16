Teen suspect in Little Rock homicide surrenders to police

A teenager, one of two suspects in a Saturday homicide on 65th Street, faces a capital murder charge after he surrendered to Little Rock Police detectives Tuesday, an agency spokesman said.

Omarion Williams, 16, surrendered to police and another man, Maliek Brookins, 24, will face the same charge when he is released from an area hospital, where he is in stable condition after being treated for gunshot wounds, Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Brookins was injured during the shooting that left a man dead at 5001 W. 65th St. on Saturday afternoon, Edwards said. The victim has not been identified.

Edwards was not certain if Williams will be charged as an adult in the crime. He also could not say how the three people knew each other, what led to the gunfire, or if any of the firearms used had been recovered by police.