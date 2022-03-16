Tennessee bill mimics Texas’ abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Despite already enacting one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S., Tennessee Republicans on Tuesday began advancing a strategically written anti-abortion measure.

The proposal is almost a direct copycat of legislation currently in Texas, which not only prohibits doctors from performing abortions after six weeks into pregnancy, before most people know they're pregnant, but also allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps someone else get the procedure after those six weeks.

The Tennessee version would ban all abortions rather than allowing a patient to have a six-week window. But similar to the Texas model, it still would make legal challenges difficult because the government would not be the enforcer.

"This bill is modeled directly after the legislation passed in Texas last year. Abortions since that bill has been passed have dropped 60% in Texas," said GOP Rep. Rebecca Alexander, the legislation's sponsor, while addressing a House subcommittee.

The proposed abortion ban does not have an exception for rape or incest, but those who impregnated a patient "through an act of rape, sexual assault or incest" would not be allowed to sue an abortion provider. However, a rapist's relatives could each bring a civil action.

"This allows people who have no knowledge, no standing, that have not been harmed to bring a lawsuit against any doctor that they believe has performed an abortion," said Democratic Rep. Bob Freeman.

The House panel agreed to advance the bill, but it still would have to clear the full House and Senate chambers before it could get before Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his signature.

For decades, Republicans across the U.S. have sought to chip away the constitutional right to abortion, which is protected under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Yet the Texas law has been one of the rare strict measures to continue to be implemented even as it faces court challenges.

While at least seven states introduced bills mimicking the Texas anti-abortion law earlier this year, to date, only Idaho's GOP-controlled Statehouse has sent a version to the state's governor for approval.

The Idaho House voted 51-14 with no Democratic support to approve the legislation that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.

"This bill makes sure that the people of Idaho can stand up for our values and do everything in our power to prevent the wanton destruction of innocent human life," Republican Rep. Steven Harris, the bill's sponsor, said in a statement after the vote.

The measure has already passed the Senate and now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Marissa Morrison, Little's spokeswoman, said Monday the governor hadn't seen the bill and doesn't comment on pending legislation.

Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, a nonprofit group working in Idaho and five other states, urged him to reject it.

"Gov. Little must ... veto this legislation before it forces Idaho patients to leave the state for critical, time-sensitive care or remain pregnant against their will," she said in a statement.

But Little last year signed a similar so-called "fetal heartbeat" measure into law. That one included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the country, and that hasn't happened.

The latest Idaho measure allows the father, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles of a "preborn child" to each sue an abortion provider for a minimum of $20,000 in damages within four years of the abortion.

Harris noted that's a much smaller group of people than given standing under Texas' law.

"We thought that would hold up better to any [court] challenges," Harris said.

Opponents of the Idaho legislation said it's unconstitutional and that six weeks is before many women know they're pregnant. The legislation prevents rapists from filing a lawsuit, but a rapist's relatives could each bring a lawsuit under the proposed law, Harris acknowledged.

"The vigilante aspect of this bill is absurd," said Democratic Rep. Lauren Necochea. "Its impacts are cruel, and it is blatantly unconstitutional."

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberlee Kruesi and Keith Ridler of The Associated Press.