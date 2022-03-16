Little Rock shooting injures 2, police say

Two people were injured after a shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 10300 North Rodney Parham Road at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday for a possible shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said they located Djoan Thomas, 21, with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen and a gunshot wound in his right arm. Officers located a second victim, 20-year-old Bria Kelly, suffering from a gunshot wound in her right leg, the report states.

Both victims were transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.











