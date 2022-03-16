Updates given on killings’ suspects

A suspect in the Feb. 9 killing of Miguel Hoyt in Pine Bluff has surrendered, Pine Bluff police said Tuesday morning.

Herbert Pam III, 18, surrendered to authorities shortly after 10 a.m., according to an update from police Lt. David DeFoor. Pam was wanted on suspicion of capital murder, terroristic act and aggravated assault.

Hoyt, 27, was found in a white Dodge Charger outside a residence at 103 Park Place on Feb. 9.

Police are also looking for a man wanted in the Jan. 8 slaying of Calvin Kirklin, 55, at 2200 W. 10th Ave.

Ricky Howard Jr., 22, is described as a Black male about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Police say Howard was last known to live in Pine Bluff but has family in Texas as well. Howard is suspected of capital murder, terroristic act and aggravated robbery.

Shakirah Stennis, 21; Roderick Marks, 22; Steven Grady, 20; and Rahn Clay, 20, are being held in the Dub Brassell Detention Center without bail. A district judge found probable cause for all four to be charged with capital murder -- and for Marks, Grady and Clay to also face five counts each of terroristic acts -- in Kirklin's death.

Anyone with information on Howard's location is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.