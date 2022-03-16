U.S.D. 1812 holds 107th council

The United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) recently held its 107th state council in Little Rock. The council was attended by members from across the state and was hosted by the Baseline-Meridian Chapter.

National President of U.S.D. 1812, Dianne Cannestra, was the special guest of the council. Area attendees also included U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend and past state presidents Sharon Wyatt, Kay Tatum and Sheila Beatty, according to a news release.

The annual state councils approve the financials, special projects and the election of officers. During the recent meeting, bylaw changes were approved and awards given to both chapters and individuals for exceptional service.

The state society is comprised of four chapters, the oldest being the Simon Bradford Chapter at Pine Bluff, which is 111 years old, according to the release.

The national society was organized in 1892 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., where it maintains a museum and library. The library is the only one of its kind that focuses on the War of 1812, according to the release.

Chartered in 1908, U.S.D. 1812 has served Arkansas for 114 years by supporting active-duty military and veterans, erecting memorials and locating the graves of veterans of the War of 1812 buried in Arkansas. Patriotism, education and historical preservation have been the objects of the State's goals, according to the release.

U.S.D. 1812 is a non-profit, non-political women's service organization for descendants of patriots who aided the American cause during the War of 1812.

Details: U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend, jerriet51@icloud.com.