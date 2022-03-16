War-pumped oil prices retreat below $100 mark

After briefly topping $130 a barrel last week, the price of crude oil has dropped below $100 a barrel, its descent slowed Tuesday only after Russian President Vladimir Putin cast doubt on the success of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

A barrel of U.S. crude fell 6.4% Tuesday to settle at $96.44. It spiked last week when worries about disruptions to supplies because of the war in Ukraine were at their height. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6.5% to settle Tuesday at $99.91 per barrel.

Oil has dropped 20% in a tumultuous past week of trading that's seen wild price fluctuations and historic volatility. Tuesday's drop was attributed to renewed hopes of an Iran nuclear deal and a rising risk to demand from China's return to lockdowns related to a spike in covid-19 cases.

In the latest development to whipsaw markets, Putin told European Council President Charles Michel that Ukraine "is not showing a serious attitude toward finding mutually acceptable solutions" in talks with Moscow on ending the fighting, the Kremlin said.

"The crude price plunge appears to be over now that Russian President Putin ended whatever positive momentum was building towards a ceasefire," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Putin's comments could be posturing, but for now energy traders need to close out their bearish oil trades."

While there are still concerns that the disruption to Russian oil flows is squeezing an already tight market, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has been quick to point out there is no shortage. In its monthly report, the cartel took an unusual step in acknowledging that the war threatens to intensify the surge in global inflation.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week in a push for more oil. The key cartel members have been resisting pressure from the U.S., Japan and European nations to accelerate production increases.

China's latest virus outbreak, with growing clusters spawned by the highly infectious omicron variant in some of its most-developed cities and economic zones, is an unprecedented challenge for the country's Covid Zero strategy. The nation injected more funds into the financial system and set a weaker-than-expected reference rate for the yuan, seeking to support the economy.

While buyers continue to shun Russian crude, there are signs that exports might not be completely cut off as some deals retreat from the public eye. Surgutneftegas PJSC is offering financing flexibility to some customers in order to keep crude flowing, while India is working out a mechanism to facilitate trade using local currencies. Still, the value of Russia's Urals crude keeps moving lower.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has rippled through markets, fanning inflation as governments try to encourage growth after the pandemic. U.K. lawmakers were told by consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. that Britain may have to ration products like natural gas and diesel fuel if the war continues. Consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump, with prices of transport fuels rising across the globe.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up about 80 cents per gallon in the past month. The average national price per gallon Tuesday was $4.32, according to AAA. The price at the pump is $1.45 higher than it was a year ago.

In Arkansas, the average price on Tuesday was $3.885, down slightly from Monday's $3.892, AAA said. The price a year ago was $2.651.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.92 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of covid-19 -- the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Most of the world's transportation runs on oil, and a large portion of things consumers buy are made from oil-derived plastics. So while gasoline prices mirror the crude oil market in close to real time, the trickle-down effect of more expensive oil is felt in various ways for weeks, months and sometimes years. It depends on how big the shock is, economists say, and how long it lasts.

The jump in oil prices has stirred Canada's slumbering oil industry.

For years, the country's drillers, like those in the shale fields of West Texas, have been under great pressure from their investors to avoid the kind of expansion plans that have backfired on them countless times before. So when oil blew past $70 a barrel last year, then $80 and $90 in rapid succession, executives in Calgary watched idly.

But as it soared above $100 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the potential windfall became too irresistible for some. Demand for rigs is now higher than it's been in years, and the summer drilling season is likely to start earlier than usual, said Kevin Neveu, the chief executive officer of Precision Drilling Corp.

"This is certainly more activity than we were expecting even three weeks ago," he said in an interview. The war in Ukraine "hardened the resolve" of producers to get moving.

In central Alberta, the CEO of closely held DeltaStream Energy Corp. says he'll drill more wells this year to boost production 18%. Whitecap Resources Inc. CEO Grant Fagerheim said his company will soon review planned spending for the second half of the year, which could boost the company's 2023 production but not earlier.

These are smaller producers that focus largely on non-oil sand projects with quicker turnaround times than those run by large producers. They represent a clear awakening in the C-suites of the world's fourth-largest oil-producing country.

Spending on conventional oil and gas production in Canada is projected to climb to$22.7 billion in Canada this year, up 36% from 2021, according to a March 7 report from ARC Energy Research Institute, the research arm of Canadian private-equity firm ARC Financial Corp.

In all, the Canadian oil industry could raise production by more than 200,000 barrels in a short period of time, Suncor Energy Inc. CEO Mark Little told the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference last week in Houston. For oil traders desperately scouring the globe for barrels to replace the loss of Russian supplies, the Canadian response, while moderate so far, is a boon.

"The industry is making record-high amounts of money," Jackie Forrest, executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute, said in an interview.

Information for this article was contributed by Julia Fanzeres, Robert Tuttle and Geoffrey Morgan of Bloomberg News (WPNS), Anya Litvak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and by The Associated Press.