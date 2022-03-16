WATCH: State awards Resort TV Cable $12M in broadband grants

School parking lots became classrooms for students unable to access the internet from home when the pandemic suspended in-person learning in the spring of 2020.

Arkansas Rural Connect Executive Broadband Manager Steven Porch said the scene was an all too common tableau in the early days of the pandemic. The scene underscored the width of the state's digital divide.

"During the height of the pandemic, I received a lot of people showing me pictures of children in the school parking lot just to do their homework or going to a restaurant so they can finish their work," he said Tuesday during a news conference at the Courtyard by Marriott Hot Springs to announce $12 million in Arkansas Rural Connect grants to Resort TV Cable of Hot Springs. "It was very clear at that point that we had a situation that was massive."

Lake Hamilton School District Superintendent Shawn Higginbotham said the district brought internet access to students who couldn't get it at home.

"We put internet on school buses and parked them in areas," he said. "We put them in churches. Kids and parents have had to drive to school so that they could download their lessons or do their lessons in the parking lot. It shouldn't be that way."

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/sAzUKVYGxBo

Resort TV Cable is working to connect more people to broadband, using the $12 million in ARC grants to bring access to more than 5,000 Garland County homes.

"We've been talking about broadband in Garland County for a long time, and we're really starting to get there," Resort TV Cable Vice President/Regional Manager Chuck Launius said at Tuesday's news conference.

He said the 300 miles of fiber optic cable Resort is rolling out with the 11 ARC projects it's been awarded, and the $5.7 million upgrade the company's making to its existing 1,100-mile network, will bring broadband service to 95% of the county.

"That's a lot more than other counties," Launius said.

He noted that the ARC-funded buildout and Resort's upgrade will give customers internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, service exceeding the Federal Communications Commission's broadband threshold of 25 megabits per second for downloading and 3 megabits per second for uploading.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney said expanding broadband coverage to underserved areas is a 21st-century imperative. He tapped Resort as the county's ARC provider, selecting the proposal the company submitted in response to the solicitation the county issued two years ago.

"Once we get these projects done, we need to step on forward and provide even more until we reach the point every person in Garland County has access to broadband," he said. "We're in the 21st century. It's time to get on board with everything that's going on."

The Diamondhead area was the first beneficiary, with Resort using a $601,000 ARC grant to bring broadband to more than 600 addresses in the gated community. The buildout was completed last March.

"People are subscribing right and left out there," Launius said.

Almost 70 miles of fiber optic cable passing more than 1,600 homes in Royal and Pearcy will come online by the end of the year, Resort said. By the end of 2023, the grant program will bring broadband access to an additional 682 homes in Pearcy and 866 in Royal.

Mountain Pine, Fountain Lake and other underserved rural areas will also have access by the end of next year.

Porch noted the ARC program had $5.7 million when it started in the spring of 2019. Using federal coronavirus relief funds, the state has awarded 160 ARC projects totaling $375 million.

"We have a lot more money coming our way," he said.

Before the Legislature doles out more of the federal funding, it's tasked the state with developing a plan to get the funds to areas with the most need. The state awarded Broadband Development Group a $2.2 million contract to solicit public input, develop a map showing gaps in the state's broadband coverage and a business plan to deploy the technology in a cost-effective manner. Its report is due next month.

"Digital equity is very important," Porch said. "We have to get people the tools they need to connect to the internet, and we have to make it affordable and educate them on how to use it."

He said the state will solicit consultants who can help it tap into the $65 billion for broadband Congress made available through the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Porch said the state can apply for more funds than the $100 million the federal infrastructure bill guaranteed it for broadband.

He said the state is also working to navigate new rules the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued in January for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The state will receive its second installment of SLFRF funds later this year.

Porch said the new rules prohibit states from using ARPA funds in areas qualifying for broadband money through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, an FCC initiative funding rural broadband. Porch said the state has asked the Treasury Department about using ARPA funds in RDOF-designated areas, as the former can provide broadband service sooner than RDOF.

"They don't want us to go into areas that are federally funded," he said. "We're trying to talk to them and see if we can loosen the reins and get people what they need in a timely fashion."

He's hopeful the broadband buildout will ensure students can do their homework at home, and not in the school parking lot.

"We took quick and decisive action to see what we can do to make sure we don't have to see another child in a parking lot trying to do their homework," he said.

WEHCO Media Inc. is the parent company of Resort TV Cable and The Sentinel-Record.











