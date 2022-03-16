Woman shot, cars struck by bullets at Pine Bluff intersection

A driver was shot in the arm and other vehicles were struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon at Martha Mitchell Expressway and Blake Street, Pine Bluff police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection. A woman was shot in the upper left arm. The gunshot victim ran from her vehicle and into the Bottle King Liquor store where officers located her, according to the news release.

The victim and witnesses said a pewter or tan colored Chevrolet SUV pulled up beside the gunshot victim’s car and began shooting. Other vehicles were struck by bullets but the majority of the bullets fired struck the gunshot victim’s vehicle. The gunshot victim was the only person injured. She was treated at Jefferson Regional Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said the victim and witnesses either cannot or will not identify the shooter or give a reason for the shooting. Therefore, at this time it is unknown if this was a targeted or random incident.

Franklin is asking that anyone with information about who the shooter was or the reason for the shooting call and give their information. The detective office number is (870) 730-2090 and the dispatch center number is (870) 541-5300. Any information is helpful, police say.