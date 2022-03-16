Yellville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot seeks case delay

Jon Thomas Mott, one of four defendants from Arkansas charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., has asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for a 60-day delay.

Mott, 38, of Yellville, is charged with one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

All four charges are misdemeanors.

On each of the first two counts, Mott faces a possible one-year prison sentence, an unspecified fine, or both. On the remaining two counts, he faces a possible six-month prison sentence, an unspecified fine, or both.

Mott has been free on bond since his arrest in Arkansas in May, according to court records.

According to a joint motion for continuance and joint status report filed in the D.C. district court Monday, both U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and Mott's attorney, Michelle Peterson with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Washington, listed voluminous filings of discovery items, including Capitol Police radio audio files, more than 250 FBI interviews of Capitol and Metropolitan police, and thousands of anonymous tip files among the items recently turned over as part of the government's Capitol Siege global discovery plan.

As of late Tuesday, no order had been issued by U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, the presiding judge, regarding the continuance motion.

A status conference is scheduled for Friday.

According to an affidavit of facts submitted with the federal complaint filed in May, a Freedom News video recorded inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, showed a man later identified as Mott pouring water on another person's face, his own eyes red and swollen, indicating that both had been affected by tear gas or another chemical irritant.

The same person also was seen in the Capitol Rotunda on numerous body-cam videos taken at about 3 p.m. that afternoon after Mott joined a group of rioters who were yelling at police, the affidavit said. In another video, Mott was seen and heard during a confrontation with a Metro police officer telling the officer, "If you don't touch me, I won't touch you," and pushing against the officer's baton.

Also, the affidavit said, the FBI was contacted by three unnamed witnesses who provided information regarding Mott's activities that day. Some of his alleged movements also were outlined on social media by another unnamed person, according to authorities.

Three other Arkansans -- Peter Francis Stager, 42, of Conway; Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 61, of Gravette; and Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs -- also have been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

Barnett is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot, obstructing an official proceeding and theft of government property among other charges.

After spending three months jailed, Barnett was ordered released to home detention in April. He is scheduled for trial beginning Sept. 6 before U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Snow, who was arrested Jan. 4 in Arkansas, was released by a magistrate judge Jan. 11. He is charged with the same four misdemeanor offenses as Mott and is scheduled for a plea hearing March 24 before U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

Stager has been jailed in Washington since his arrest in Conway the day after the Capitol riot. He faces a number of charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, among others.

He is scheduled for a status conference April 5 before U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan.