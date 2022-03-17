$20,000 in evidence stolen from Little Rock police storage facility, report says

A city-owned facility used to store Little Rock police property was broken into earlier this week and evidence stolen that police estimated to be worth $20,000, according to an incident report.

Assistant Chief Heath Helton of the Little Rock Police Department acknowledged the burglary in response to a television reporter's question during a weekly news briefing on crime Wednesday at Little Rock City Hall. Helton said the break-in occurred sometime between Sunday night and early Monday.

The assistant chief described the facility as "kind of a holding facility for us for some of our excess property that was broken into." Helton said a preliminary investigation into the incident was underway.

In response to a question about whether any evidence was taken, Helton acknowledged that some items were taken. He said officials were taking inventory to identify everything that was removed. No weapons were taken because none were stored at the facility, Helton said.

The break-in occurred at 11400 Ironton Cutoff Road in Little Rock, according to the report, which lists the address as the site of the Little Rock police aviation hangar. However, a police official indicated Wednesday that the hangar is no longer operational for aviation purposes.

On the report, the incident date and time were listed as shortly before 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Upon his arrival at the front gate's entrance, an officer who responded to the police hangar buildings to conduct a scheduled property check found a "large section" of chain-link fence had been cut and pulled away from the fence posts, the report said. Damage was estimated to be $2,000.

A check of the buildings inside the fenced area revealed a "large hole" in the exterior metal sheeting of the wall of the new hangar building, the officer reported. Like the chain-link fence, the damage was estimated to be $2,000. The report noted that the amount of "missing inventoried and tagged property" taken from the building was unknown at the time of the report.

Police as well as support personnel were notified and responded, and Little Rock's building services division secured the hangar building "as much as possible until proper repairs could be done to properly secure the building," the report said.

An addendum to the report's narrative submitted by a lieutenant on Tuesday said a full inventory inside the property hangar was conducted the same day. The lieutenant wrote that the "approximate value of stolen evidence" was $20,000.

The addendum said documents detailing stolen, damaged and opened items had been uploaded, but those additional documents were not included with the report provided on Wednesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Additionally, the original narrative section of the report noted that three cargo straps on a city-owned Texas Bragg trailer were cut off the strap winches, with damage estimated at $60.

When asked about how many police property rooms or evidence-storage facilities the department maintains, as well as the purpose of the police aviation hangar, a police spokesman in an email Wednesday described the facility where the break-in occurred as a temporary storage area.

"We have the main storage facility that is located near the HQ building (below the courts building), and the facility burglarized is a secondary location," Sgt. Eric Barnes wrote.

"The Hanger is no longer an operating aviation hanger and [has] recently been used for overcrowding of the main storage facility."

Barnes added that the use of the hangar is temporary "while we look for a larger space to house all of the property."