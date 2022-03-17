6 restaurants with options for vegans, vegetarians in Little Rock

There are vegan and vegetarian options at many restaurants in Little Rock, but some eateries make animal product-free food a key focus of their menus. Here are six options for vegetarians and vegans to check out around the city.

Meme’s Twisted Potato

3005 Asher Ave., Little Rock.

All meals on offer at Meme’s Twisted Potato are vegetarian or vegan, from its cauliflower wings to its veggie burger.

http://www.memestwistedpotato.com/menu.html

The House Of Mental

801 S. Chester St. Suite A, Little Rock.

The House of Mental serves vegan soul food, such as pulled jackfruit, instead of pulled pork, and dairy-free macaroni and cheese.

https://www.facebook.com/TheHouseofMental/

Blue Sage Vegan Bistro

Ottenheimer Hall, 420 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Blue Sage Vegan serves vegan comfort food. Its menu includes breakfast sandwiches as well as lunch options.

https://www.facebook.com/BlueSageVegan/

Cinnaholic

12800 Chenal Parkway, Suite 7, Little Rock.

Cinnaholic, a national chain with an outlet in Little Rock, offers vegan cinnamon rolls that are totally customizable with a variety of toppings to choose from.

https://www.cinnaholiclittlerock.com/

The Root Cafe

1500 Main St, Little Rock.

Vegetarian options are plentiful at The Root Cafe and vegan dishes are available as well, such as smoked shiitake mushrooms or a spicy bahn mi sandwich.

http://www.therootcafe.com/

Izzy’s

5601 Ranch Dr., Little Rock.

Not every item at Izzy’s is vegetarian or vegan, but there is a special menu for those avoiding animal products. It includes a variety of pizzas, salads and other options.

https://www.izzyslittlerock.com/menus