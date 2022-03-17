A trip to Buffalo





The Hogs play tonight in Buffalo, N.Y., against the University of Vermont Catamounts. And that's not a concept I recall ever contemplating.

It strikes me as funny, this odd path-crossing of culturally alien forces in such a remote place.

You have the bluest state with the best virus avoidance record. That'd be Vermont. Then you have one of the reddest states with the one of the worst virus avoidance records. That'd be us.

You have a state that's always wanting to attract industry and grow economically. That'd be us. Then there's the state where the pickup in front of me that time bore a bumper sticker saying, "Welcome to Vermont. Now please leave."

You have a state that probably doesn't sell as much Catamount paraphernalia as the other sells in Razorback paraphernalia.

And these teams will play in a place best known from far away for blizzards, and that Joe Ferguson once handed off to O.J. Simpson there.

Inspired, or possessed, upon learning that fourth-seeded Arkansas would tangle with 13th-seeded Vermont in tonight's first round of the NCAA big dance from the shores of Lake Erie, I ventured Sunday afternoon to Twitter and wrote, "Arkansas vs. Vermont. Sanders Trumpists vs. Sanders Socialists. Classic matchup from beautiful Buffalo."

I was amused by the idea of Sarah Sanders acolytes on one side and Bernie Sanders acolytes on the other.

But some people didn't seem to get it, or care for it. They were telling me to keep my creepy political takes away from their beloved Razorbacks. I didn't hear from any Catamount fans.

One guy replied that I'd surely never been to Buffalo, considering that I called it beautiful.

But I had. Shalah and I vacationed in and around there in the late summer of 1996, which is probably the best time of year to go to Buffalo.

We were interested in going there because, while living in Washington in 1993, we had become enamored of arts and crafts furniture and decorative design from the turn of the 20th century--1900 to 1915 or so. One of the leading exponents was a guy named Elbert Hubbard. He was an anarchist, socialist and publisher who led a Roycroft movement of the style. He based his Roycroft artisan community in East Aurora, N.Y., about 20 minutes east of Buffalo.

We read that the old workshop was now a museum and that a nearby hotel, the Roycroft Inn, had been restored in arts and crafts décor and opened across the street.

We were just crazy enough about the furniture and its story to lay out a vacation: I would be in Chicago for the Democratic convention where Bill Clinton was nominated for a second term. On the Friday after the convention closed, Shalah would fly up and we would catch the Lake Shore Limited Express, an overnight train trip around the lakes and arriving in Buffalo on Saturday morning. Then we'd rent a car and search out this mecca called East Aurora.

We were in a sleeping compartment and I was on the top bunk when I was awakened by our churning to a stop. I opened the little window and thought, "Hmmm. That looks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the one designed by I.M. Pei. We must be in Cleveland." Then I went back to sleep.

We got to Buffalo the next morning, rented a car and got out on the highway where we saw a sign saying this way to Niagara Falls. It was about 20 miles. I looked at Shalah and she looked at me and we knew we had to go, though we'd given no previous thought to it. So, we headed to the Canadian border to behold the wonder and get sprayed substantially.

Then we rolled back through Buffalo to learn that Millard Fillmore lived and died there and that William McKinley got assassinated at an expo there and Teddy Roosevelt, his vice president, was sworn in there as the youngest president in the nation's history.

Then it was on to East Aurora. Along the drive, we came upon a giant football stadium with a sign saying the Bills played there. We were in Orchard Park. I'd seen a few snowy football games from there on the TV set back in Arkansas.

Then we got to the beautiful hamlet and spent days communing with craftsmanship and practical and beautiful interior design. We read a few of Hubbard's radical publications.

So, this is simply a travel tip for any Hog fans who are in Buffalo today and might be reading this. Put on your hog hat or your MAGA cap and head to Niagara Falls for misting, or deep into Buffalo to the house where Teddy Roosevelt took the oath of the presidency, or over to East Aurora where those people in a commune made that solid wood furniture and those fine metal and leather items 110 years ago.

And look out for any socialists draining three-point baskets. They say those Catamounts can shoot.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







