Arkansas 4-H asks for help as clovers emerge for St. Pat’s

When the clovers come out on St. Patrick's Day today, that's a cue to think about supporting the Arkansas 4-H youth development program, said John Thomas, managing director for the Arkansas 4-H Foundation.

"It's kind of a natural connection for us, since the four-leaf clover is our symbol," Thomas said in a news release. "We hope that the holiday will also be a reminder to support a program that helps hundreds of thousands of Arkansas youth every year who develop strong leadership and citizenship skills and will provide a ready and innovative workforce for our state."

All money raised supports Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, removing financial barriers so that Arkansas youth can experience the unmatched outcomes of Arkansas 4-H.

Giving is easy. Donors can click the "donate" button in the top right of the foundation page: https://arkansas4hfoundation.org/.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.