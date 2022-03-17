Arkansas atmosphere motivates 4-star O-lineman to plan another visit

Junior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney loved the Arkansas atmosphere during his two-day visit in Fayetteville that ended Thursday.

“The people were amazing, and I loved the atmosphere,” he said. “The people made the atmosphere so good.”

Kearney, 6-4, 300 pounds, of Orange Park (Fla.) High School is a 4-star recruit with more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Maryland, LSU, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina and others.

He reported a 345-pound bench press, 455-pound squat and a 285-pound power clean in the fall. Kearney, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, is being recruited by Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and also talks to head coach Sam Pittman.

On3.com rates him the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 122 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

He visited Clemson and Georgia earlier in the week.

Kearney said Arkansas' facilities were "really nice" and nothing surprised him about the visit.

“I knew Arkansas would have a great program,” said Kearney, who plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville this summer.















