Arkansas' covid death toll tops 11,000

Arkansas' covid-19 death toll topped 11,000 on Thursday, a little less than two years after the first reported deaths from the disease in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported 31 more coronavirus deaths. That raised the state's official death toll to 11,030, just over a month after the death toll surpassed 10,000 amid a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The number of hospitalized covid patients, meanwhile, fell by nine, to 204. It was the 13th consecutive daily decline in hospitalizations, and the lowest number since June 15.

The state's count of cases rose by 457, an increase that was larger by 84 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 62 than the one the previous Thursday.

Despite a backlog of faxed-in laboratory reports that Health Department officials say has inflated the state's new case numbers in recent days, it was the second consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 454, a new low for 2022. The previous low was an average of 462 new cases a day reached on March 9.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 91, to 1,610, the smallest number since June 7.

After falling the previous seven days, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by three, to 40. The number who were in intensive care rose for the second day in a row, up to 70 on Thursday from Wednesday's 67.

Both numbers remained well below the peaks they reached in January, which were 250 covid patients ventilators and 515 covid patients in intensive care.

The state’s first virus deaths were reported on March 24, 2020, less than two weeks after the first patient in the state tested positive.

The death toll topped 10,000 on Feb. 12.

Because of reporting delays and the amount of time it can take someone to succumb to complications from covid-19 after being infected, health officials have said they expect the number of deaths reported each day to remain high for some time even as the state's new case numbers decline.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, an average of 28 deaths a day had been reported, which was down from a peak during the omicron wave of 43 a day the week ending Feb. 17.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas on March 11, 2020, the state Health Department has reported 828,166 cases of the disease. Of those, 815,290 are considered recovered.

