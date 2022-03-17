Arkansas finishes Grambling sweep





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team dispatched Grambling State with another run-rule performance Wednesday, though this time the ending was less dramatic.

Robert Moore scored on a wild pitch from Brett Washington, the eighth Grambling State pitcher of the game, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the No. 4 Razorbacks polished off the Tigers 13-3 before an announced crowd of 9,496 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Braydon Webb ended Tuesday's game in walk-off fashion with a grand slam for his first hit of the season.

The Razorbacks (13-3) won their eighth consecutive game heading into Friday's SEC opener against Kentucky ,while Grambling State fell to 5-12.

Peyton Stovall, playing second base for the second straight game, had hits in his first three at-bats and went 3 for 5 to push his batting average to .339, third highest on the team behind Chris Lanzilli (.375) and Michael Turner (.364).

Stovall extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Lanzilli, who went 3 for 6 with 3 RBI, has a 10-game hitting streak.

Webb, Brady Slavens and Drake Varnado had two hits each for the Razorbacks.

Webb opened the season in an 0-for-23 skid, but now has three hits in the past two games.

"I just tried to stay the course and stay positive," Webb said of the rocky start. "I knew it was coming. It was just a matter of time."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn stuck with Webb, Stovall and Jace Bohrofen, who is expected to miss the weekend with a shoulder injury, through early season hitting slumps.

"Obviously he's a good defender," Van Horn said of Webb. "We need his bat, too. He's got power. It was good to see him get a back-side hit today, hard through the four hole. I think he's coming on."

Arkansas reeled off 14 hits, none of them a home run, to increase its team batting average to .282.

"We did what we did yesterday," said Van Horn, who has been feeling a little under the weather. "We took our walks. We left a lot of runners out there today, early. We just kind of took what they gave us."

Arkansas jumped on Grambling State left-hander Jacorey Bourdreaux (0-2) for three runs in the first inning.

Cayden Wallace walked and Stovall hit a single. After Turner's fielder's choice, Moore, playing shortstop to give Jalen Battles a day off, walked to load the bases.

Slavens hit an infield pop-up to third base that the Tigers could not field, allowing two runs to score on what went in the books as a double. Webb reached on an actual error by shortstop Cameron Bufford, one of four by the Tigers, to make it 3-0.

Arkansas never trailed, but the Tigers made it interesting the next couple of innings against freshman right-hander Austin Ledbetter.

Tigers designated hitter Shemar Page homered to right field to open the second inning. After a Trevor Hatton single, Keylon Mack doubled him home to make it 3-2.

Lanzilli's single drove in Wallace, who had also singled, to push the Razorbacks on to 4-2.

Jarficur Parker hit a one-out home run in the third inning to bring the Tigers back within a run. Bufford followed with a single and Zack Morris came in to relieve.

The left-hander allowed a single and a walk to load the bases, but got out of the inning with a double play, the first Stovall-to-Moore-to-Michael Turner twin killing of the season.

Morris (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings and did not allow a run on 2 hits and a walk to notch the win.

"I thought Morris threw the ball really well for us," Van Horn said.

Heston Tole followed Morris with 2 shutout innings that included 3 hits and 4 strikeouts. Nick Griffin finished up with one inning in which he allowed a hit and two walks. However, he got out of that jam with a 1-2-3 double play on a come-backer to the mound.

Page led the Tigers with a 3-for-4 day at the plate.





ORAL ROBERTS 18, UALR 3 (7)

The Golden Eagles jumped on Trojans starter Chance Vaught, piling on six runs before UALR (10-5) could even get three outs Wednesday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans answered with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning — including Noah Dickerson’s team-best sixth home run of the season — but Oral Roberts (12-5) added 12 more runs over the final six innings, capitalizing on 13 Trojans walks and two errors.





EASTERN ILLINOIS 12, UAPB 2 (7)

Grant Lashure and Chris Worcester had three RBI apiece as Eastern Illinois (11-3) beat host University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to win its eighth consecutive game.

Worcester also had three hits and scored two runs for the Panthers, who led 2-0 before scoring 10 runs combined in the third through fifth innings to build a comfortable lead. Tyler Conklin was awarded the victory after giving up 3 hits and striking out 4 in 4 innings.

Lawrence Noble and Carlos Velez each had two hits for UAPB (3-10-1), which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trenton Ferguson lasted 3 innings and allowed 6 runs on 5 hits to receive the loss for the Golden Lions.

More News

College baseball

Kentucky at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Kentucky 14-4; Arkansas 13-3

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Cayden Wallace and Robert Moore both drew three of the Razorbacks’ 11 walks Wednesday. … Two younger Razorbacks, catcher Dylan Leach and left fielder Drake Varnado, got their first hits of the season in consecutive at-bats in the third inning. Leach doubled to left field to snap his 0-for-13 start. Varnado followed with an RBI single to left to break his 0-for-3 start to the season. … Zebulon Vermillion leads the list of Arkansas pitchers who have not allowed an earned run through 16 games. Vermillion has not allowed a run or a hit through six innings to go with 5 walks and 8 strikeouts. The other pitchers without an ERA are Zack Morris (3 2/3 innings), Evan Gray (1 1/3), Miller Pleimann (1 1/3), Nick Moten (1) and Jake Faherty (1/3).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Kentucky*, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY, vs. Nebraska-Omaha#, 3 p.m.

*SEC game

#Kansas City, Mo.









