Arkansas Highway Department gets $18M toward Interstate 49 River Valley project

It takes a coalition

The I-49 International Coalition is a group that works to secure funding to complete Interstate 49. The I-49 Coalition includes cities, counties, Chambers of Commerce, associations, businesses and individuals throughout Mid-America. They work with federal, state and local officials toward the earliest possible completion of I-49.

Source: I-49 International Coalition

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will receive $18 million to help pay for a portion of Interstate 49 from Arkansas 22 in Barling to I-40 in Alma.

Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, earmarked the money for the project.

"This project is the first step to having an uninterrupted interstate highway through the central United States, from Winnipeg, Canada to New Orleans," according to a statement from Womack's office.

Transportation Department officials said in January they expect to begin preliminary site work this year for the extension.

"The positive impacts that I-49 will bring to western Arkansas in terms of economic growth and development, quality of life and transportation safety are immeasurable," Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson said.

The project involves building a 13.6-mile section of interstate across the River Valley from Arkansas 22 near Barling in Sebastian County to the interchange of Interstate 40 and I-49 at Alma in Crawford County.

The new section of I-49 will cost an estimated $787 million. It requires a new bridge over the Arkansas River, expected to cost $300 million to $400 million. The work is expected to be done in several phases because of the cost.

The new road will join with a four-lane section of U.S. 71 around Greenwood.

The project is expected to be paid for with money from a sales tax for highway construction extended by voters last year. The measure indefinitely continued the half-percent sales and use tax dedicated to state highways when the current statewide tax sunsets June 30, 2023.

The segment between Barling and Alma will finish a connection from Fort Smith north to Canada by way of I-49 and I-29 and to Duluth, Minn., and the Great Lakes by way of I-49 and I-35.

The section originally was part of a larger corridor environmental study known as the "U.S. 71 Relocation." That study extended from U.S. 71 in De Queen to I-40 near Alma, encompassing about 125 miles.

The relocation of U.S. 71 in Arkansas is part of a proposed corridor running from Shreveport to Kansas City, Mo. The general alignment for a new location, four-lane highway in western Arkansas was approved by federal highway officials in December 1997.

Filling in the gap between Fort Smith and Texarkana has been in the plans for decades. The biggest remaining gap in I-49 is a 139-mile stretch between Texarkana and Fort Smith. It has been dubbed "The Missing Link," by officials and proponents of the route.

In Louisiana, there is a 3.5-mile Inner-City Connector remaining to be completed in Shreveport; a 5.5-mile Inner-City Connector in Lafayette, La.; and four segments totaling 60 miles to be completed between Lafayette and New Orleans, according to the I-49 International Coalition.