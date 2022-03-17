Arkansas-New Mexico State scheduled for Saturday night in NCAA Tournament

Arkansas’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against New Mexico State will tip off at 7:40 p.m. Central on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The game between the fourth-seeded Razorbacks and No. 12-seed Aggies of the West Region will be televised by TNT. Announcers Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn will be on the call.

Arkansas (26-8) defeated Vermont 75-71 on Thursday in the first round of the tournament. Led by Teddy Allen’s 37 points, New Mexico State (27-6) advanced with a 70-63 victory over fifth-seeded Connecticut.

The Aggies were the champions of the Western Athletic Conference and have won four consecutive games.

Arkansas and New Mexico State have not met since Nov. 21, 1998, when the Razorbacks won 66-60 in the semifinals of the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska. The teams’ only other meeting came in 1957 — a 59-50 Arkansas victory in Fayetteville.

The teams have not played any common opponents this season.

Saturday’s winner will advance to play Gonzaga or Memphis in the Sweet 16 the following week in San Francisco.