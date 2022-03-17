Benefits With Friends: Pinwheel Rally, Glow Run help kids

Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County

Pinwheel Rally

What: Organizers “encourage our community to gather together to raise awareness and shine a light on child abuse.”

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. April 1

Where: Bentonville downtown square

Glow Run

What: The race will feature the 5K Glow Run, 400-yard Hero Dash and Glow on Your Own, a virtual 5K.

When: In-person, 5 p.m. April 22; Virtual, April 8-22

Where: First United Methodist Church in Rogers

Registration: $15-$35

Attire: Bright colors and glow-in-the-dark items including body and face paints; youth are encouraged to dress as superheroes for the Hero Dash.

Information: (479) 621-0385 or cacbentonco.com

The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County will mark April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with two events. The Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally is set for April 1, and the Cherishing Children Glow Run will be April 22.

The nonprofit organization in Little Flock works with local law enforcement agencies and other investigators in cases of alleged child abuse. Services at the center include forensic interviews to give children an opportunity to talk with trained interviewers and minimize the number of times they have to talk about the abuse. The center also has child advocates, provides medical examinations, and counseling is available for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members.

The Pinwheel Rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. April 1 on the Bentonville downtown square. Organizers say "each pinwheel represents a child's story ... We encourage our community to gather together to raise awareness and shine a light on child abuse."

The Cherishing Children Glow Run: Glow Big or Glow Home April 22 will feature the 5K Glow Run, 400-yard Hero Dash and Glow on Your Own, a virtual 5K. In-person events will begin at 5 p.m. with registration and package pick-up in the First United Methodist Church parking lot in Rogers. Glow on Your Own is to be run between April 8 and April 22.

Organizers encourage participants to glow their support "from head to toe" by wearing bright colors and glow-in-the-dark items including body and face paints, and youth are encouraged to dress as superheroes for the Hero Dash. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com