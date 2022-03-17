Boone County high school principal, arrested in wife’s death, called 911 to report she had no pulse

A high school principal and basketball coach called Boone County 911 at about 9 a.m. March 6.

Rocky Dodson told the dispatcher that his wife had no pulse.

"Caller states that she has bruises and she is cold," according to the 911 call log.

Emergency personnel and the coroner were dispatched to their home in Omaha, 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.

Amanda Dodson, 36, was pronounced dead.

Four days later, Rocky Dodson was arrested on a preliminary charge of second-degree murder.

A news release from Sheriff Tim Roberson said Amanda Dodson died from "severe injury." Regarding second-degree murder, the jail roster read: "Purpose to cause serious injury, causes death."

Until March 10, Rocky Dodson was the principal and basketball coach at Omaha High School. Superintendent Ryan Huff put Dodson on administrative leave.

"We're just moving forward the best we can," said Huff. "It's been pretty hard on our folks."

Amanda Dodson was the principal's secretary at Omaha High School.

But that was before Rocky Dodson became principal in August, said Huff.

She left her job at the school a year or so ago, the superintendent said.

Her obituary appeared Tuesday in the Harrison Daily Times. Amanda Christine (Johnson) Dodson was born in Mountain Home, the daughter of Bill and Chris Rea Johnson.

"She was a member of the Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church," it read. "She enjoyed spending time outdoors and being with her family. ... Amanda will be remembered for her bright smile and quick wit."

A funeral was held Tuesday.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, remained in the Boone County jail Wednesday. The case file is sealed, for now, said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge. Investigators are trying to wrap up some things.

According to his Facebook page, Rocky Dodson is from Mount Judea in Newton County and graduated from Harding University in 1993. Dodson is a former assistant principal, athletic director and boys basketball and track coach at Cotter High School, according to his Facebook page.