British detainees released in Iran

LONDON -- A plane carrying two British citizens jailed in Iran more than five years, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, landed on British soil this morning. The charity worker and retired civil engineer had been released Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

The government-chartered aircraft carrying Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, and Ashoori, 67, arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire in the early morning.

One of those detained, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, was arrested in 2016; the other, Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired engineer, the following year.

British foreign secretary, Liz Truss said that the government had secured the release from prison on furlough of another British Iranian citizen, Morad Tahbaz, and was working to secure his departure from Iran.

The British Foreign Office said the government had settled a debt to Iran over a failed arms deal worth about $522 million, in "parallel" with the agreement for the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori and Tahbaz. Tahbaz also holds U.S. citizenship.

Tulip Siddiq, the British member of Parliament for the area of London where Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family lives, tweeted a picture of the charity work on a plane, saying, "Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran."

The families claimed that the detainees were being used as diplomatic chips in disputes between London and Tehran, including over the arms deal, which was struck in 1976.

Britain signed the deal with the Shah of Iran before the Iranian revolution but had not delivered most of it by the time Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini took power in 1979. The debt had long been suspected to be linked to Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention.

Truss said in an emailed statement that she had made "resolving the continued detention of British nationals" and the payment of the debt "top priorities" since becoming foreign secretary last fall and that negotiators had been sent to Tehran in October and November.

Iran's Fars News Agency said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released after completing her five-year sentence and after Britain released the blocked Iranian funds. The money was transferred to an Iranian account before her release, the agency said.

"We are incredibly relieved that Nazanin will finally be reunited with her family in the U.K. after a horrific six-year ordeal," said Rupert Skilbeck, director of Redress, a rights organization. "Nazanin has endured unimaginable suffering," he added.

"I just hope I will able to contain" my joy and my happiness, said Sherry Izadi, Ashoori's wife. "I hope I don't have a heart attack."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 44, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was detained at Tehran's airport in 2016 on the way to Britain after visiting family members, charged with plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, and sentenced to five years in prison.

"Looking forward to a new life,″ said Richard Ratcliffe, who planned to greet his wife with their 7-year old daughter.

In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, she was moved to house arrest in her family's home in Tehran. Her initial sentence came to an end last year, but she was instead held on new charges of "propaganda activities," banned from travel and sentenced to another year of detention.

Ashoori, 67, a retired engineer, was arrested in 2017 after traveling from Britain to visit his mother in Iran, a trip he had made several times, according to family members and campaigners who had been working to free him.

He was accused of spying for Israel, among other charges, and given a 12-year prison sentence in 2019. His family has called the charges "bogus" and said that Ashoori was being used as a diplomatic bargaining chip.

Izadi, his wife, said that before he got on the plane Wednesday, her husband told her he was skeptical that he would actually be allowed out of the country.

Izadi said that she was grateful for the work of the British Foreign Office but that nearly five years had been way too long. "If efforts were made to pay this debt earlier, a lot of families would have been spared a great deal of heartache and despair," she said.

Rights groups said the releases were long overdue. "Nazanin and Anoosheh have unquestionably been used as political pawns by the Iranian authorities -- and the Iranian authorities have acted with calculated cruelty, seeking to wring the maximum diplomatic value out of their captivity," said Sacha Deshmukh, CEO of Amnesty International U.K.