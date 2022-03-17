LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Brothers Shreve, Yola among acts

Elizabeth Cook, along with opening act Wade Sapp, performs at 7:30 p.m. today ($20); Billy Jeter & the Shine Eye Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and The Brothers Shreve perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved; standing room $10) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($25) and Yola, along with opening act Jac Ross, performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($25-$50) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com. Read more about Yola from Sean Clancy here.

◼️ Adia Victoria and Joshua Asante perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($18); Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner and Trey Johnson with Jason Willmon perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10); and American Aquarium performs at 7 p.m. Sunday (sold out) and Monday ($100 VIP or $25 general admission) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

American Aquarium, which took its name from a Wilco song ("I Am Trying to Break Your Heart") got its start in Raleigh, N.C., in 2006. Founder B.J. Barham replaced his band members in 2017 after releasing nine albums with them. Since then, the band has released four albums, the most recent pair, "Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1 and 2," coming in 2021.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($12); Joan performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20, plus $3 surcharge for those under age 21); Spring Heartbreak, with Census, along with opening acts My Hands to War, Tiny Towns and Second Life, perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $15 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Convictions, Earth Groans, Blood Lines and Smoke Signals perform at 7 p.m. today ($15) and Emily Fenton, Richard Michael Hall and Depression Expression perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Parker Francis Band performs at 7 p.m. today; Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Sam Allbright performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ "The Godmother of Rock & Roll: Sister Rosetta Tharpe," a 2011 film, will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Arkansas Sounds program at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, Admission is $7. (501) 320-5715; ronrobinsontheater.org.

◼️ Khari Allen Lee (saxophone), Ted Ludwig (seven-string guitar), Peter Slavov (bass) and Geoff Clapp (drums) perform as Jazz at the Rail Yard as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at 7:3o p.m. today ($35) at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock., (501) 663-2287; ACANSA.org.

◼️ The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass performs as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($35) at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; ACANSA.org.

◼️ Ranky Tanky performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday ($35) as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; ACANSA.org.

◼️ Chris Johns & The Porter Crews perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the new location of Charlie's Place, 8624 I-30, Little Rock, (501) 562-1313.

◼️ Vintage Pistol performs at 11 p.m. Friday and Family Dog performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Cons of Formant performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Ben and Doug perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ DJ-AB performs at 4 p.m. today for a St. Patrick's Day party; Brian Mullen performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Mike Younger performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ-AB performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Marquis & Mood performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and DJ Tony Thrill performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Harrisong performs for a St. Patrick's Day party at 3 p.m. Saturday and Grand Trio performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam performs at 8 p.m. today at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 1o Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, (501) 916-2294.

MAUMELLE

Billy Masters, Luke Williams and the Bakslyders perform at 7 p.m. today and the I-40 Ramblers perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

◼️ Jet 420 performs from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Lucky's Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, (501) 803-4898.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

George Strait, with special guest Justin Moore, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and I-30, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $79-$229.

◼️ Journey, with special guest Toto (replacing originally announced Billy Idol), performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and I-30, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $45-$125.

◼️ The East End Band performs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Ton's Bar, 18814 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, (501) 851-9987.

◼️ Deeohgee! performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. today ($10), The Salty Dogs perform for a George Strait "after party" at 10 p.m. Friday ($8) and The Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

SHERWOOD

Dead Celt Society, At Hand and The Protest perform at 8 p.m. today; The Buh Jones Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Ammo for My Arsenal, with Lonestar Massacre, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Leta Joyner performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

"SYNFEST," a metal rock festival, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive, Cabot. (501) 982-0444.

CADDO VALLEY

Aaron Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big County Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632; bettysbigcountrydance.com.

CAMDEN

Blackstrap performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Deshon & The Electric performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and The Gravel Yard Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jack Fancy performs at 8:30 p.m. today at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Buford Stewart performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Seven Hollows performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam, with 90 Proof, performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Jeff Coleman and the Feeders perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Cottonwood Crows (Matt Harman & Buck Fuffalo) perform from 7-10 p.m. today; Trey Gauthreaux performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Dillan Cate performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Brothers Shreve, with opening act Rachel Ammons, performs at 8 p.m. today ($15); Oreo Blue performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($8) and Friends of the Phamily & Country Jesus perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($1o); 1 Oz/Jig along with opening act Mildenhall, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($8); and Yonder Mountain String Band, along with opening act Arkansauce, perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($25 advance, $30 day of show) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Candlebox, along with opening act Of Limbo, performs at 8 p.m. today ($25-$39); Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20-$30) and Steel Panther performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday ($29-$42.50) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-616; templelive.com.

◼️ Red Not Chili Peppers performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($12); "a celebration of hip-hop and R&B" will be held at 8 p.m. Friday ($10-$13); and David Ramirez performs at 8 p.m. Saturday (free) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Chuck & Justin perform from 5:30-10 p.m. today; and Mother Hubbard and the Regulators perform from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616.

◼️ There will be a St. Patrick's Day karaoke night from 7:30-midnight today at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225.

◼️ "Return of the Local Show" featuring Randy Caylor and Chana Caylor, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday ($20 advance; $30 at the door) and The Blues Brothers' "On a Mission from God" at 8 p.m. Saturday ($30 advance; $35 at the door) at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Jocko performs at 7 p.m. today; Mister Lucky performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Mayday by Midnight performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave. (855) 516-1092.

◼️ The Stardust Big Band performs for dancers at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Crystal Ballroom at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $10; free for students in grades K-12. (501) 767-5482.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an acoustic jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.

◼️ The GMG Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Foghat performs at 8 p.m. today (free) following the annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Bridge Street Entertainment District in downtown Hot Springs; DJ Kramer opens at 5:45 p.m. before Sugar Ray performs at 8 p.m. Friday (free), at the same Bridge Street area in the Spa City. Shorteststpats.com.

◼️ Leya, Lisbon Girls and Female Demand perform Friday; Carinae, Sun Parade, Godcaster, Status/Non-Status and Smut perform Saturday; and Begonia, Bass Drum of Death, Cuffed Up, Yoo Doo Right and Hot Garbage perform Sunday at the 18th annual Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival (which you can read more about here) in Cedar Glades Park, 461 Wildcat Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $20 for one day music pass, $40 for a weekend music pass, $35 to add one day of camping or $75 to add weekend camping. Valleyofthevapors.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

John Jordan performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Carte Blanche (featuring Trisha Jones) performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Kayleigh Mathews performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Lane Bricker performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Rusty Roosters perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Highway 124 performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

TICKETS

Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and the Maverick City Music Kingdom tour perform July 13 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, ranging from $36 to $100.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Incubus, Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls perform Aug. 16 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets range from $29.50 to $99.50.