Carnahan tops Arkansas judicial candidates in February contributions

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 3:03 a.m.

Arkansas Supreme Court justice candidate Chris Carnahan reported the most monetary contributions of any judicial candidate in the month of February.

Carnahan is Division 1 district judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties and seeks Position 2 on the Supreme Court, which is held by Justice Robin F. Wynne.

Carnahan, of Conway, reported raising $14,441.98 to go along with $20,000 in loans in February, and reported expenditures of $11,080. The campaign was left with a balance of $45,898.08 at the end of the reporting period.

His largest individual donation was $4,944.70 from Jason Polk with Lake Liquor. Carnahan also received an additional $4,944.66 from Carlton Thomas Saffa with Saracen Development Gaming Industry.

Wynne has served as an associate justice in Position 2 since 2015 and is being challenged by Carnahan and attorney David Sterling.

Wynne reported raising $4,750 in February with expenditures of $11,080, leaving the campaign with a balance of $15,120. The largest individual donation of $1,500 came from attorney Richard Byrd.

Sterling, who filed last month, loaned his campaign $20,000 and reported $11,080 in expenditures. The campaign was left with a balance of $8,920.

POSITION 6

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge, seeks the Position 6 seat on the state Supreme Court, which is held by Justice Karen R. Baker.

Delay, of Fort Smith, reported raising $6,250 in February. He listed $17,219.75 in expenditures, leaving his campaign with a balance of $56,006.62.

Baker, who announced in January she would seek a third term, raised $11,500 last month and reported $11,080 in expenditures, leaving a balance of $420.

Baker has served since 2011 after filling a vacancy on the court in a special election in 2010 and being reelected in 2014.

POSITION 7

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda K. Wood reported raising $500 in February and reported expenditures of $1,876.84, leaving the campaign with a balance of $118,019.50.

Wood doesn't have an opponent.

Wood, of Conway, has served as an associate justice in Position 7 since 2015. She was elected in 2014 without opposition.

COURT OF APPEALS

Wendy Wood, a Little Rock attorney who is running for the Position 6, District 2, seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, reported raising $13,499 in February with $572.87 in expenditures. That left her campaign with $43,673.09.

Wood is running to succeed Judge Larry Vaught, who plans to retire at the end of his term this year. Wood is a law clerk for Vaught.

Saline County District Judge Stephanie Casady, who is running for the same position, reported raising $18,400 in February with $250.48 in expenditures. That left her campaign with $100,148.35.

Print Headline: Judicial candidates file finance reports

