Community Briefs 3-17-22

NARFE Chapter 287 to meet

The NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) Chapter 287 monthly meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. A program will be presented by the Delta Rivers Nature Center, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is president of NARFE Chapter 287.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. today at the middle school library at McGehee. The agenda includes financial statement, campus repairs, school calendar, and administrator's reports, according to a news release.

White Hall student earns FBLA honor

Several students, including an area resident, at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts at Hot Springs won awards at the 2022 FBLA District IV Spring Conference recently.

Talana Small, a junior from White Hall, earned first place in the Personal Finance category, according to a news release.

The conference was held Feb. 2 at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope/Texarkana at Hope. Students who placed in the top six of their event qualified to compete at the state FBLA conference April 4-5 at Little Rock. Details: www.asmsa.org.

Home Again Pine Bluff obtains grant

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation awarded $6,000 to Home Again Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

"We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation," said Rob Withers, board member of Home Again Pine Bluff. "Our organization will use this grant to renovate more homes in desperate need of repair."

Pamela Blissitt, owner of Arkansas Southeast Title Inc. at McGehee, nominated the nonprofit Home Again Pine Bluff to receive the funding because of the organization's efforts to revitalize Pine Bluff neighborhoods, according to the release.

Home Again Pine Bluff is one of 21 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant recently from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry.

The foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 spring grants during the ALTA Springboard event at Tampa, Fla.