Company opens center for donation of plasma

ImmunoTek Plasma opened a new blood-plasma donation center at 2809 S. Camden Road on March 1.

"The new Pine Bluff donation center opens at a time when plasma donations are desperately needed," Blair McKinney, ImmunoTek's chief operating officer, said in a news release. "The pandemic caused a dramatic drop in donations, and the need for plasma is increasing rapidly."

Plasma can be donated up to twice a week and donors are compensated for the time spent while donating.

Donated plasma is the essential ingredient in the development of plasma protein therapies and vaccines that offer treatment for a myriad of immune disorders. Plasma is also used to produce treatments for burn victims, organ transplants, cancer patients, those with blood and neurological disorders, according to the release.

The economic impact of a typical plasma donation center in a community is estimated at about $5 million per year, according to the release.

"Our experience shows that a majority of the money our donors receive as compensation is spent in the local area," said Jerome Parnell III, ImmunoTek's chief executive officer. "Not only do plasma donations help create life-saving medicines, but also financially benefit our donors and the local economy."

At ImmunoTek, employee and donor safety are top priorities and the company follows covid-19 protocols. Following an in-house screening along with a medical history and physical exam conducted by the medical staff, donors can donate plasma much the same way as a blood donation. The donation process uses a sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis.

"For donors, plasma donation is an easy way to help others and earn extra money. For patients with life-altering medical conditions, receiving donated plasma can mean the difference between life and death," Parnell said. "Because of its unique biologic make-up, blood-plasma cannot be made synthetically, so we depend on donated plasma as an essential ingredient for creating plasma-based medicines."

The United States provides two-thirds of the world's plasma, and the need for it increases between 6%-8% annually, according to the release.

ImmunoTek Plasma's new Pine Bluff center will operate Tuesday through Saturday. Details: (870) 218-1676 or visit ImmunoTek.com.