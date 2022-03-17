Corps of Engineers gives details on planned land purchases

BENTONVILLE -- At least 50 people attended a public workshop on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to purchase flood-prone property scattered around the banks of Beaver Lake, but the property owners involved who were interviewed disapprove of the idea.

Corps staff stayed for five hours beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday to provide details and answer questions about the proposed purchases. The corps hopes to buy land that sometimes floods even during normal lake operations but was missed in the original purchases made before the lake was completed in 1966. The workshop took place at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Bentonville.

"When the lake floods and leaves trash and debris on my mother's property, we clean it up," said Scott Brock of Rogers. "If the corps owns it I'd have to get a permit to do even that. We've done a good job keeping it clean and mowed. The corps hasn't done that good a job on the land they own." Brock's mother and her now-deceased husband bought their house on the lake's western bank in 1980, he said.

Rapid development of the Northwest Arkansas region is the cause behind the corps' plan to fill the gaps in its ownership of areas to protect around the lake shore, said Jay Townsend, spokesman for the corps' Little Rock division. Townsend attended Wednesday's workshop.

"One out of seven people in Arkansas get their drinking water from the lake," Townsend said. "We want to operate the lake as it was intended. We're sympathetic and realize people have worked their entire lives to have a place along the lake, but this region is a lot more developed than it was 25 or 50 years ago." Controlling frequently flooding areas is vital to preserve water quality, he said.

The corps estimates about 500 landowners are impacted with an average area to be acquired to be about a quarter of an acre each. Acquiring of the land will take several years and that is only if the corps gets the necessary money, Townsend said. There is no estimated timeline or total cost, he said.

The corps will use third-party appraisals for any property it wants to acquire, Townsend said, and try to negotiate with property owners for a fair price to avoid eminent domain as much as possible.

The uncertain timeline leaves the affected property owners in limbo, said Larry and Carol Vos of Rogers. Anyone who wanted to sell can't sell the property with its future undecided, they said.

"They'd be paying me with the money I paid in taxes while there's trillions of dollars of deficit," Larry Vos said of the corps plan. "I don't think this is the best use of the taxpayer's money."

David Harper of Fort Smith bought 36 acres overlooking the lake including a stretch along the shore. He talked in detail with corps officials about his plans to build a private road leading down to the lake and facilities near it before completing the purchase in April 2021. The next month the corps announced his lakefront was part of the property it wanted to acquire.

"I asked them to show me a single case in which there was a problem with any of the property they want," Harper said. "I haven't seen one yet."

The Little Rock district commander will review the project's environmental assessment once it is complete and make a decision on how to proceed, Townsend previously said. The process typically takes one year. Affected landowners will receive a letter once the commander has made his final decision.