Daily Record

Today at 3:11 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Walter Castillo Lopez, 25, and Blandy Lorenzo Ramirez, 22, both of Little Rock.

Margaret Goodloe, 39, and Robert Ligon, 39, both of Little Rock.

Dalton Menley, 23, and Samantha Black, 25, both of Little Rock.

Danielle Butler, 29, and Nader Afsordeh, 38, both of Cammack Village.

Ta'Vion Sanders, 29, and Markeisha Perry, 30, both of Benton.

Mitar Sljivic, 27, of Donwers Grove, Ill., and Maquita Greenlaw, 34, of Little Rock.

Katie Barrington, 26, and Oscar Garcia, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Inscoe, 34, and Laura Edwards, 33, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

22-869. John Wilson v. Grace Wilson.

22-873. Harry Winkler v. Tamisha Cutliff.

22-875. Gregory Nichols v. James Asaro.

22-876. David Johns v. Lauren Reppond.

GRANTED

21-1088. Meagan Larison v. James Duncan.

21-1980. Olivia Craven v. Richard Craven.

21-3709. Julia Neasley v. Swanjula Neasley.

22-470. Matthew Sego v. Susan Sego.

22-486. Lizette Vazquez Montiel v. Rosalio Lubreras Jr.

