Drugs net prison time for Springdale man





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, during October 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force were investigating Kenneth Wayne Efurd, 42, for drug trafficking.

On Oct. 22, 2020, detectives searched at Efurd's residence. During the search detectives found a black bag which contained about 118 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, five doses of LSD, a digital scale, $2,127 cash and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.



