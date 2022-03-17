Elite freshman QB expected to visit Arkansas

Arkansas is expected to get a visit from an elite freshman quarterback prospect this spring or summer.

Colin Hurley, 6-1, 213 pounds, of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Central Florida and others.

He completed 144 of 257 passes for 2,146 yards 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season while leading the Conquerors to a 10-4 record and Class 2A state title.

Hurley was named FloridaHSFootball.com's Class 2A Overall Player of the Year in February.

He's a teammate of junior running back Treyaun Webb, an Arkansas target who plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June.

National recruiting analyst of CBS Sports Network Tom Lemming rates Hurley a 4-star prospect.

“Very athletic with a live arm and an excellent all around athlete,” Lemming said.

Hurley provided a statement about his interest in Arkansas and upcoming trip to Fayetteville.

"As with every year, I approach the recruitment process carefully and strategically," he said. "It’s one of many key points and parts to the overall process, just as development, lifting, sprinting, in-season, off-season, training, rest and others are. I am honored, humbled and grateful to all the coaches, staffs and schools who have shown, and will show, an interest in me. I am confident in my skills and feel I am atop the list of many talented QBs in the country. I love to compete and love this game. I also know this is a long journey and look forward to the fun, grind and relationship pieces already taking place.

"The University of Arkansas is an amazing school and program. It’s a SEC powerhouse and I enjoy a very good relationship with head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. They are both very knowledgeable, personable, respectful and supportive. We talk about football, family, life and so much more, but those conversations are very prized and I won’t go into the details.

"I want Razorback fans to know Coach Pittman and Coach Briles have told me I am 'very high' on the Razorbacks’ target list of QB prospects and recruits, so I am filled with gratitude, appreciation and humility.

"In kind, I want Razorback fans to know that Arkansas is high on my list of schools and I plan to visit soon, to watch practice, tour the university and facilities, build relationships with the staff, meet fans and see the community. I also want to compete and rip the laces off the ball when spinning it. See y’all soon. I am #BuiltDifferent Woo Pig Sooie."















