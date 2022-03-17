Ex-deputy takes stand in trial over shooting of Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

Former Lonoke County sheriff’s office deputy Michael Davis took the stand Thursday on the third day of his trial over the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

He has been charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting, which took place in the early morning hours of June 23, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Davis gave an emotional statement, crying often during his time on the stand before his defense attorney, Robert Newcomb.

“I didn’t want to take anybody’s life,” Davis said. He said he became a deputy to help people.

Davis also told the jury Thursday that he is married and is the father of one child, with another baby on the way.

The prosecution, which rested its case on Wednesday, will have a chance to question Davis after lunch.

Brittain, of McRae, was test-driving his truck around 3 a.m. June 23 just south of Cabot when he was pulled over by then-Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis. A friend of Brittain's said the teen had spent the previous hours working on the truck's transmission.

During the stop, Brittain's car rolled backward toward Davis' vehicle, according to an affidavit. Davis told investigators that Brittain jumped out of the truck, slipping on gravel as he made his way to the rear of his truck.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain when the teen put his hands into the back of the truck. As the bullet struck Brittain, Davis saw a container fly from the teen's hands and land on the ground, the affidavit states.

National civil-rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob have said the teen was grabbing a blue plastic bottle of antifreeze to place behind the wheel because the vehicle wouldn't shift into park.

Davis said he gave Brittain multiple verbal commands before shooting -- a statement that conflicts with two witnesses who say they didn't hear any commands.

A coroner determined Brittain’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the neck and arm.

Check back for further information from the trial’s third day.