Federal drug operation brings 22 arrests in West Memphis

An ongoing federal drug investigation netted 22 arrests on Wednesday morning during an operation in West Memphis.

The 22 arrested suspects from the West Memphis area are part of a 32-defendant indictment that was unsealed just prior to an arraignment Wednesday afternoon for 13 of the suspects before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray. Nine more suspects are expected to be arraigned today, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock.

By early Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen defense attorneys had gathered in Ray's courtroom as Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, who is handling the prosecution, sorted through information and handed out folders to the attorneys.

The gallery was filled with people associated with some of those arrested who had come to Little Rock for support and to provide transportation home to the 13 who were arraigned, all of whom were released pending trial.

Arraigned and released Wednesday were: Kempton Anderson, 38; Willie Brown, 44; Willie Cooper, 58; Angela Golden, 59; Christopher Houston, 51; Andre McDaniel, 44; Gwen Patterson, 59; Tracy Pickens, 55; and Terry White, 52, all of West Memphis; Ricky McDaniel, 46; Clement Newton, 45; and Gregory Northington, 40, all of Marion; and Gregory Hale, 39, of Earle.

The arrests were the third phase of Operation "Money Don't Sleep," an ongoing investigation focused on lowering violent crime that stems from the distribution of illegal drugs in the West Memphis area. A news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock said the goal of the operation is to identify and dismantle multiple drug trafficking organizations that distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

The investigation was initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department. The first phase of "Money Don't Sleep" resulted in the arrests of 50 defendants in July 2017. After the first wave of arrests, authorities said new distributors emerged to fill the void in the drug market, leading to 22 arrests in the second phase in June 2019.

Early Wednesday, law enforcement launched a search for 28 suspects among the 32 indicted for federal gun and drug trafficking crimes. Authorities said four people named in the indictment were already in custody when the roundup began. Six other subjects were still at large Wednesday afternoon.

During the operation authorities seized 14 firearms and over $500,000 cash that is believed to be drug proceeds.