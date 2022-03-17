Fire crews battle blaze at Nestle plant in Jonesboro

Firefighters on Thursday morning continued efforts to extinguish a blaze that broke out at the Nestle plant in Jonesboro the previous afternoon.

Multiple engines responded shortly after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to 1 Nestle Way and made entry into the building, where they found the fire burning within a large piece of a production line cooler, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Fire Department.

Due to the construction makeup of the cooler, the fire could not be easily accessed, the post states.

Firefighters said a large explosion occurred within the structure while all crews were inside, and they were forced to stage back. The immediate area was evacuated.

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

Due to the nature of the explosion, the immediate area was deemed structurally unsafe and all further suppression efforts have taken place from the exterior alone, the post states.

The fire department said crews remained on scene throughout the night and Thursday morning continuing efforts to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The situation at our Jonesboro factory is under control and we are looking into the cause of the fire," Nestle spokesperson Joshua Morton said.

No employees were injured and are all safe, according to Morton.

"The factory will remain closed as we assess the damage and return the factory to full operation," he said.











