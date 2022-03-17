ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Flight’ opens at gallery, percussion recital at UALR

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

ART: Taking 'Flight'

"Flight," recent works by Catherine Burton, opens with a 6-8 p.m. reception Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. It will be up through April 30; a narrated virtual tour will be available on the Cantrell Gallery YouTube channel. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

MUSIC: Percussion recital

Justin Bunting, director of percussion studies at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. today, in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program will include "One Hundred Twenty/Everything" by Evan Chapman, a multiple-percussion solo with an electronic backing track; "Khan Variations" for marimba by Alejandro Vinao; "Being Black," a five-movement, multiple-percussion solo by Joe W. Moore III; "Mourning Dove Sonnet" for vibraphone by Christopher Deane; and "Catching Shadows" by Ivan Trevino for marimba duet, with Bunting's wife, Cassie. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294 or email jbunting@ualr.edu.

Percussionist Justin Bunting gives a recital today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Cassie Bunting)

Baritone recital

Baritone Alan Rackley will give a recital he is calling "A Thousand Thousand Sighs" with organist and pianist Jason Saugey and oboist Lorraine Duso Kitts, 7 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., Conway. The program includes "Cantata 82" ("Ich habe genug") by J.S. Bach; the song cycle "Let us garlands bring" by Gerald Finzi; and three songs by Stephen Sondheim: "Not a Day Goes By" from "Merrily We Roll Along," "No One Is Alone" from "Into the Woods" and "Being Alive" from "Company." Admission is free. Email jason@conwayfumc.org.

THEATER: 'Paddington' on tour

“Paddington Gets in a Jam” is onstage today in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A New York-based touring company performs "Paddington Gets in a Jam," based on the stories of the accident-prone bear by Michael Bond, at 6 p.m. today in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Cabaret Event'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Razzle Dazzle and musical performers Angelica Glass and Kasey Rowland "headline" "ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event," 6-8 p.m. Friday at the center, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Bethany Gere hosts; audience members can show off their vocal and instrumental talents and win prizes. The center will raffle off work by glass-smith James Hayes, free passes for its Live@5 concert series and tickets to its forthcoming performance of "The Outsiders." Sponsor is Double Header. Admission is $10, $5 for center members and students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

LITERATURE: Arkansas author

Eli Cranor will discuss his debut crime novel "Don't Know Tough" on Saturday at WordsWorth Books in Little Rock.

The Russellville author and former Ouachita Baptist University quarterback will be featured during "Eli Cranor: In Conversation with Jay Jennings," a free event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit wordsworthbookstore.com.

"Don't Know Tough," which will be published Tuesday by Soho Crime, is about Trent Powers, head coach of the Denton Pirates, a high school football team with a talented but volatile running back named Billy Lowe. Powers takes the troubled Lowe into his home in hopes of protecting the star athlete, but when Billy's stepfather is found murdered, a chain of violence erupts.

USA Today called the book "'Friday Night Lights' with a Southern Gothic twist."