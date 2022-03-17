Follow live: Arkansas faces Vermont in NCAA Tournament

7:52, 1H - Arkansas 20, Vermont 17

Terrific stretch there from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is on a 7-0 run over the last 2:18 and it has its first lead of the night. Jaylin Williams gave the Razorbacks an 18-17 edge moments ago after getting a tough floater to go following an offensive rebound.

Stanley Umude then had an emphatic block on the ensuing Vermont possession and hit a short jumper 15 seconds later.

Davonte Davis leads the Razorbacks with 8 points on 3 of 3 shooting and 1 assist, and Williams has 5 points. JD Notae is still scoreless.

Notae has missed all four of his shots and both free throw attempts. Assistant coach Keith Smart was encouraging him earlier as he returned to the defensive end of the floor after missing the pair.

Umude has two assists so far.

11:18, 1H - Vermont 17, Arkansas 13

Davonte Davis is giving the Razorbacks good minutes.

Out of the last timeout, he knocked down a left-wing three – his first since the win at Florida on Feb. 22 – then hit a tough fadeaway jumper from the left short corner.

The Razorbacks have gotten threes from Davis, Au'Diese Toney and Jaylin Williams so far, and a dunk from Trey Wade. Nice to get those contributions with JD Notae off his game to begin the night.

Arkansas, though, is not having the best go of it on the defensive end. Vermont is 7 of 14 from the floor, and its 2 offensive rebounds have led to 5 second-chance points.

Ryan Davis leads the Catamounts with six points, and Davis has five for the Razorbacks.

14:28, 1H - Vermont 13, Arkansas 8

Not an ideal start to the game for the Razorbacks on the defensive end.

The Catamounts opened hitting 5 of their first 9 shots, including 3 of their first 5 threes. Ryan Davis has a pair and Ben Shungu broke a scoreless tie with one in the right corner on a baseline-out-of-bounds play.

Arkansas is 3 of 8 from the floor in the early going. Au'Diese Toney got the Razorbacks on the board with a right-wing three, Stanley Umude then found Trey Wade at the rim for a dunk, then Jaylin Williams hit a left-wing three.

JD Notae so far is 0 of 3 from the floor – 0 of 2 beyond the arc – and has been subbed out for Davonte Davis.

Umude has two assists to lead Arkansas.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The crowds inside KeyBank Center today have been very pro-underdog, so expect the Razorbacks to play at a bit of a crowd disadvantage.

Notae, the Razorbacks’ All-America guard, is averaging 18.4 points per game on better than 40% shooting. He is coming off his first single-digit scoring game of the season in the loss to Texas A&M last Saturday.

As a junior, Notae put up 9.8 points in Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament run in 2020-21.

Toney and Umude are making their tournament debut tonight. After returning from a foot injury, Toney scored 22 points and 18 points against LSU and Texas A&M, respectively. His presence on the offensive glass could be a key in this game.

Umude held opponents to 30% shooting, including 24.2% from three, when the nearest Razorbacks defender in the regular season. He is 13 of his last 30 (43.3%) from three-point range over Arkansas’ last five games.

Williams has not reached double figures in the last three games after a stretch of 16 straight games in which he did. Six of the Razorbacks’ eight losses have come in games Williams has failed to score at least 10 points.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is 5-4 as a college coach in the NCAA Tournament.

Vermont’s starters: Ben Shungu, Ryan Davis, Justin Mazzulla, Finn Sullivan and Isaiah Powell.

The No. 13 seed Catamounts enter tonight’s game winners of 22 of their last 23 games dating back to Dec. 7 against Providence, which defeated South Dakota State in Buffalo earlier today. They are 28-5 overall and the America East regular season and conference tournament champions.

Shungu and Davis lead the way for Vermont. Both players are shooting better than 41% from three against Division I competition this season, and Shungu has hit a team-high 63 threes. Sullivan has made 43 and Davis 41.

Davis is the team’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, and Shungu adds 16.1. Powell grabs a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

The Catamounts have taken great care of the basketball this season, posting an offensive turnover rate of 14.9%, which ranks 16th nationally, according to KenPom data. They are also No. 3 in the nation in two-point field goal percentage (58.9%).

According to CBB Analytics, Davis has finished 79.8% of shots within four feet of the rim.

Vermont wants to control tempo. Per KenPom, it owns the 290th fastest pace in the country, averaging 65.1 possessions per game.

The Catamounts have been terrific limiting opposing teams’ opportunities on the offense glass. They are allowing opponents to grab just 18.7% of their missed shots, and that figure leads college basketball.

In its most recent game against Maryland-Baltimore County, Vermont posted its best defensive efficiency rating of the season, per KenPom (66.8).