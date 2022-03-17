Former Ozark Guidance employee accused of sex crimes in Siloam Springs

BENTONVILLE – A former behavioral specialist at Ozark Guidance is accused of sex crimes involving two boys.

Cory Shane Mayhew, 38, of Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and two counts of sexual indecency with a child. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

He was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Siloam Springs police launched an investigation after two boys said Mayhew had been engaging in inappropriate conduct with them, according to the affidavit.

The 12-year-old boys were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit.

One of the boys said Mayhew inappropriately touched him and asked him to go into an office and engage in a sex act with him, according to the affidavit.

He also said there was a hole in the ceiling of a children's only bathroom, and Mayhew took him and showed him where the hole was that looked into the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Staff went with the boy to the attic and found the hole and could easily see into the restroom, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Mayhew's cellphone and found several photographs of young boys with their shirts off, according to the affidavit.

The other boy said Mayhew made multiple sexual comments to him, according to the affidavit.

Mayhew's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 18 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Mayhew and his wife were planning to open a children's activity center in Siloam Springs, according to a report in the March 10 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The couple obtained their 501(c)3 and started the website kidsgymsiloam.com. Mayhew was listed on Kids Gym's website as the founder and executive director of the center. He was described on the website as a youth worker with 20-plus years of experience.