Get to know: 4-star DB target Ka’Davion Dotson

Sophomore safety target Ka’Davion Dotson has visited Arkansas on back-to-back weekends and loves the environment around the program.

He visited Fayetteville on March 5 and followed with another visit seven days later. He said Arkansas is one of his top schools after his most recent visit.

Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and others.

He and his teammate, sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons, visited Fayetteville the previous weekend.

Dotson, along Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook and sophomore linebacker target Colin Simmons, attended the Razorbacks' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, last September.

Dotson recorded 26 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass breakups for the 6A Division I runner-up Panthers last season.

Nickname: KD

Favorite thing about playing defensive back: Get to read the offense and make turnovers.

Coach Dominique Bowman is: Real

Funniest football moment: Me and (teammate) Deldrick (Madison) tried to both catch a pick and I thought he was the receiver.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Engineering

I'm happiest when I: On the field.

My mom is always on me to do: Right so I can be successful.

Favorite NFL player: Jamal Adams

Favorite music: Lil double 0

Must watch TV: Netflix

Do you love or hate rollercoasters: Love

How would you spend $1 million: On my mother.

What super power would you choose if given the option: Control people's brain.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Derwin James

My hidden talent is: I can draw.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chick-fil-A nugget meal

I will never ever eat: Pigs' feet

Favorite junk food: Chips

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Lifesavers

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: FuFu

My dream date is: Jayda

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Cat or dog: Dog

Hobbies: Football

The one thing I could not live without is: My AirPods

Role model and why: Jordan Crook

Three words to describe me: Chill, Dawg, Fearless

People would be surprised that: I am so cool.



