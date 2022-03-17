Get to know: 4-star DB target Ka’Davion Dotson

Sophomore safety target Ka’Davion Dotson has visited Arkansas on back-to-back weekends and loves the environment around the program.
He visited Fayetteville on March 5 and followed with another visit seven days later. He said Arkansas is one of his top schools after his most recent visit.
Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and others.
He and his teammate, sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons, visited Fayetteville the previous weekend.
Dotson, along Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook and sophomore linebacker target Colin Simmons, attended the Razorbacks' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, last September.
Dotson recorded 26 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass breakups for the 6A Division I runner-up Panthers last season.
