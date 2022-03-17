Gunfire at intersection leaves woman injured

A driver was shot in the arm and vehicles were struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon at Martha Mitchell Expressway and Blake Street, Pine Bluff police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection. A woman was shot in the upper left arm. The gunshot victim ran from her vehicle and into the Bottle King Liquor store where officers located her, according to the news release.

The victim and witnesses said a pewter or tan-colored Chevrolet SUV pulled up beside the victim's car and began shooting. Other vehicles were struck by bullets, but the majority of the bullets fired hit the victim's vehicle.

The gunshot victim was the only person injured. She was treated at Jefferson Regional Medical Center for an injury that wasn't life-threatening, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said the victim and witnesses either cannot or will not identify the shooter or give a reason for the shooting. Therefore, at this time it is unknown if this was a targeted or random incident.

Franklin is asking that anyone with information about the shooter's identity or motive call and give their information. The detective office number is (870) 730-2090, and the dispatch center number is (870) 541-5300. Any information is helpful, police say.