DEAR HELOISE: Just like Dorothy W. in Scottsdale, I, too, have been disappointed that I never receive a thank you from any of my eight grandsons for Christmas or birthday gifts. My mother was a stickler about that social grace, and my three kids were constantly reminded of that as they were growing up. But it seems they haven't have passed it on to their kids.

So, I think I have solved the problem: With the first grandson's birthday of this year, along with the usual birthday card and small check, I included a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a blank thank-you card enclosed. And it worked! Last week we got the card back with a sweet handwritten thank-you from my grandson. I have just sent the second grandson's birthday card with the same thank-you card included. We look forward to another confirmation that our idea is working. I will continue this "hint" for the remaining grandsons for this year. Hopefully they will get the message for all future gifts.

-- Lanny West, Northridge, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I have another suggestion for the reader who wrote in about numbering boxes numerically when moving. To this I would add to number the boxes "1 of 20," "2 of 20," etc., so you'll know how many boxes there are and if they are all there. If you just put one number on the box, the last one might disappear and you'd never know it. In fact, I use this numbering system any time I number the items in a group.

-- Evelyn Cooper, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I just read the article about reusing bath towels. It is a pet peeve of mine, going into someone's bathroom and playing Russian roulette with their used bath towel. I just dry my hands on my clothes.

I am a retired registered nurse. Dead skin cells aren't the problem. It is fungus, live bacteria, E. coli and other organisms that are the problem.

If you must reuse a washcloth or bath towel, do yourself and anyone else using your bathroom a favor and hang them out in the sun to be sanitized. And for goodness sake, provide a hand towel.

-- Carol R., via email

DEAR READER: When expecting guests, put a stack of large paper napkins or hand towels by the sink, too.

