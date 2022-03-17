Housing development advances





The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved several legislation documents in regards to housing during its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.

Interim Director Chandra Griffin presented three approval requests to the board that moves the agency one step closer to multifamily housing development in downtown Pine Bluff.

A resolution to waive competitive bidding and authorize Griffin to contract with Mas Ventures as a partner to develop a multifamily subdivision of 65 to 75 units in downtown Pine Bluff was approved by the board.

Griffin said developer of the company Kelly Eubanks of South Carolina was in town last week. Griffin stated she met with Mayor Shirley Washington, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff Ryan Watley and Pine Bluff's Inspection and Zoning Department to discuss the items needed so the developer could seek financing.

Red signs have already been placed on the property where the multifamily unit will be built, between Third and Fourth Street and Pine and Chestnut Street, to alert neighboring property owners of the future development.

Mas Ventures would build and operate the downtown multifamily subdivision in accordance with the Re-live Downtown Plan.

Griffin said when an RFP was sent out respondents did not meet the specified qualifications.

Mas Ventures expressed interest and intent to partner with the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency to construct 65-75 units on land currently owned by the agency, according to Griffin.

"Financing is not in place yet but we are working to get everything together," said Griffin. "Not only are they getting financing with local banks here but they have other banks that they want to partner with also. This is why some of the things that we're doing have to be done."

A request for approval for a short-term lease agreement for Mas Ventures Downtown Housing Development was also approved by the board.

"This gives them temporary site control of the area we're looking to build the housing on," said Griffin. "This also gives them an opportunity for their planning, seeking permits and evaluating the site."

According to the lease agreement, the term of the lease commences at noon on March 28 and ends at noon on July 28.

All terms of a renewed lease are subject to the tenant receiving financing.

A request for approval of a survey upgrade for the proposed downtown housing development location was approved by the board. According to Griffin, when the property was first purchased in October 2019, Halff Associates did a survey.

Griffin is now requesting Halff Associates upgrade their basic survey and render a topographic survey and boundary survey which would cost around $8,500, which Griffin said is cheaper when compared to having another company come in and do the survey from scratch.

"We're looking at a three-week turnaround," Griffin said. "They've done the survey. They are familiar with the area. I feel really confident with who we are working with."

Also approved by the board was a resolution waiving competitive bidding and authorizing Griffin to contract Taggart Architects for architectural services for the Sixth and Main Street Restaurant and Retail Development.

Taggart Architects was hired by Go Forward Pine Bluff to illustrate an expansion of the Sixth and Main plaza to include retail and restaurant opportunities.

In April 2021, Watley presented to a room of stakeholders at the Jefferson County Public Library renderings that would transform a two-block area from Sixth Avenue and Main Street to State Street into a thriving community space for shopping, food and fun.

According to Griffin, PBURA's budget includes funding for the development and construction of a restaurant and retail hub.

Watley said private funds were used to compensate Taggart Architects for the time spent to complete the work and Go Forward Pine Bluff would be raising funds to go towards the initiative.

Taggart Architects assigns a 6.5% base fee.

"We want to go into a contract to actually get the designs drawings done," said Griffin.

Taggart Architects previous feasibility study provided conceptual architectural design and promotion rendering for six project sites and preliminary construction estimates.

The proposed project will:

upgrade the existing hardscape plaza with landscape and water features

renovate existing storage building unto a Food Incubator and Restaurant

create rooftop dining and outdoor deck

renovate existing bank branch into a retail incubator

build an outdoor amphitheater at an existing undeveloped lot

improve existing parking lots

"They have done the work and put together a good concept," said Watley. "There will be some value engineering going forward."

All resolutions approved by the board will be sent to the full city council for approval.





Red signs are placed on the property where the multifamily units will be built, between Third and Fourth Street and Pine and Chestnut Street, to alert neighboring property owners of the future development. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





