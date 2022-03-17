Hurt reporter safe, Fox says

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was seriously injured when his vehicle came under fire outside Kyiv on Monday, is now safe and being treated outside of Ukraine, the network said.

"Ben is alert and in good spirits," Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, wrote in a staff memo Wednesday. "He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers."

Hall, 39, was injured in the same attack that killed a Fox News cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and a young Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, who had been working alongside the Fox News reporting team.

The episode has displayed the lethal dangers faced by foreign journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, an American filmmaker and journalist and Little Rock native, Brent Renaud, 50, was shot and killed while reporting in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Hall, who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and other countries, joined Fox News in 2015. He had been hospitalized in Ukraine after the attack, and his condition had remained unclear for the past 48 hours.

Many people at Fox News have been deeply shaken by the incident, which marks the first time that Fox News employees have been killed in a war zone.