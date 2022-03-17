• John P. Fogarty, chairman of the St. Patrick's Day parade committee in Savannah, Ga., said "you kind of feel that buzz" as the city revives a 198-year-old tradition and its most profitable holiday after a two-year pandemic pause, replete with fountains gushing emerald green water.

• Colin and Donna Craig-Brown of New Zealand had their dream of fame mashed by Guinness World Records, which said they had not in fact dug up the world's largest potato at 17 pounds, but "the tuber of a type of gourd," and "we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application."

• Jacquelyn Carruth, a colonel and deputy police chief in Duluth, Ga., and a 25-year veteran, will make history as the first female chief in the department's 100-year history and one of about 3% of Georgia police chiefs who are women.

• Billy Knight, mayor of Moss Point, Miss., said a police officer was fired after an investigation determined that property was taken from a suspect's property bag as the arresting officer was doing the paperwork.

• Marc Hagan, police chief of Topsham, Maine, praised a group of middle and high school students for quick, "deliberate action to save lives" after they grabbed the wheel of their school bus and steered it to safety as one administered first aid when the 77-year-old driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

• Jesse Perkins of the nonprofit Residents of Gordon Plaza proclaimed "good news that will hopefully get some of us off this nasty landfill" as New Orleans residents whose homes were built on toxic land decades ago won a $75 million court judgment against the city and others.

• Ellen Kessler, 72, a former member of the board that regulates Colorado's veterinarians, faces 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after authorities said 13 pet birds were found living in bad conditions in her suburban Denver home.

• Amir Khalil of Four Paws International said "I was more excited than the tigers" as four Bengals rescued from captivity in Argentina were released into open-air enclosures at Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa where they surveyed their new home and chowed down on meat.

• Premysl Rabas, director of the Dvur Kralove zoo in the Czech Republic, said "the name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes" as the zoo welcomed a newborn eastern black rhinoceros that was given the name Kyiv.