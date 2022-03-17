Intensity increasing; Pittman still pleased





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team went through its third practice of spring in shoulder pads and shorts Wednesday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but the intensity, pace of action and physicality looked close to mid-season levels.

The defense, running mostly a 3-2-6 alignment, got plenty of pressure on the quarterbacks and kept the completion percentages down for the quarterbacks.

Linebacker Christopher Paul had a "sack" on KJ Jefferson, who was forced to pull the ball down and run on several plays during team drills.

Ketron Jackson Jr. had the day's best offensive play, a deep catch down the left sideline from Jefferson for a long gain and potentially a touchdown, with Khari Johnson in tight coverage.

Malik Hornsby, back from a one-day absence with the flu, looked strong in the run game and had some accuracy issues with his mid-range pass game, but he connected with Bryce Stephens deep down the left sideline late in the workout. Tight end Nathan Bax made a strong hands catch over the middle for Hornsby on the next snap.

There was a little lost continuity on offense with Marcus Henderson filling in at center for Ricky Stromberg and having a couple of snap issues. Additionally, there was a mesh mix-up between Hornsby and tailback James Jointer that wound up in a fumble and a recovery by defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., who would have had space for a long return.

Third-year Coach Sam Pittman said it appears Henderson has found a home at center and that starting center Ricky Stromberg, who was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg Wednesday, should be back when practice resumes on March 29 following spring break.

The most noticeable aspect of the practice was the rugged play.

"The physicality of the practice is certainly there," Pittman said. "We thudded today and I thought they thudded hard. I thought they [backs and receivers] ran through tackles.

"I was really, really pleased with our first three days and the way we're progressing."

What appeared to be the hardest hit of the day by safety Jayden Johnson on tailback Raheim Sanders got the defense riled up.

The "thud" over the right side dropped Sanders, who has been working with the first unit, on the spot and he got up woozy as defensive players congratulated Johnson, a sophomore.

"I think he'll be fine," Pittman said. "Obviously he got dizzy, but it was a good thud. It wasn't anything cheap."

Sanders did not return to the practice, giving AJ Green more reps with the starters and shortening the tailback rotation.

Johnson was high-fiving on the sideline when Pittman told him, "Love everything about it. Stay on the field."

Johnson was one of several younger players Pittman touted as helping the Razorbacks' transition from winter conditioning to walk-throughs to spring practices without missing a beat.

"I do think we learned a lot in the covid whenever we were doing our walks [walk-throughs] ... when the NCAA finally decided to let us do that in the summer," Pittman said. "Certainly we made that walk-through situation with a defensive look or offensive look. It certainly helped us and you saw that.

"It certainly has helped because we're not having a lot of missed assignments. It says a lot about the teaching ability of our assistant coaches."

Pittman pointed out a few younger players, such as tailback Rashod Dubinion, offensive tackles Andrew Chamblee and E'Marion Harris, tight end Tyrus Washington, linebacker Jordan Crook, defensive back Jaylen Lewis and defensive lineman Cam Ball among those who have caught his eye.

"You have a pool of guys that we certainly believe are going to help us tremendously on defense," Pittman said. "That's needs we felt we needed to go find and I can honestly tell you we didn't sign a dud.

"We signed a guy that's going to compete for a starting job if not start. I think if you've been to practice, I'm sure you would agree with me."

Pittman said the defensive backs are being interchanged to a large degree, with players like Myles Slusher, Johnson, Latavious Brini and others working at nickel back and safety.

He was asked about transfer cornerback Dwight McGlothern, whose chatter and excitability has been on display throughout all three practices.

"I think he's a really good corner," Pittman said. "I really do. He's got to understand the roles on the team. His mouth runneth over. If you don't see him at practice, it's because I told him that we don't do that here. If you're going to talk, talk to yourself or in the locker room.

"But that's just a habit. He'll break it. He's a wonderful kid, and he can cover now. He's long, and we'll get that part out of him. He certainly is a good man-to-man cover guy, and that's why we went and got him."

Pittman said junior receiver Jadon Haselwood's stride surprised him as he watched a reverse from Tuesday's practice on video.

"I think he'll be pretty good," Pittman said. "You know, he has a different running style. On the field yesterday, we ran a little toss reverse. I told KB [offensive coordinator Kendal Briles], I said, 'That's basic offensive installment? A reverse?' I didn't see but like two of them all last year.

"He took a reverse, and he came around the side, and he went north and south. And I was going, 'What ... is he hurt?' I don't know how fast he's running. And then, whenever I watched it on tape, you know, he's a high school hurdler? A state champion and all those things. He's a little bit more of a long strider, but the yards he was striding were going by really fast."





Arkansas offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee (right) and Luke Jones take part in a drill Wednesday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.











