Lawyers close to agreement on release of investigative materials related to murder of ex-Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins

Lawyers for news reporters and the family of murdered former state Sen. Linda Collins said Thursday they are close to reaching an agreement on what materials from the investigation into her killing will be made public.

The attorneys — John Tull for the news media and Lindsey Coleman for the Collins family — reported to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch that they were reasonably certain they will reach an agreement in another six weeks as the investigative materials are still being examined by the family.

The next step will be for the family to compile for the news’ lawyers a list of disputed materials sometime in the next 45 days to see whether the parties can agree on what should be released, or whether they need the judge to rule on what should be made public.

Collins was murdered at her Pocahontas home in June 2019. A friend and campaign worker, Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell was arrested two weeks later. She pleaded guilty in August 2020 to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and abuse of a corpse in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence.

Thursday's hearing lasted about seven minutes, opening with the judge urging the parties to resolve the litigation as soon as possible.












