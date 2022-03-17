Learning by doing: T2 apprentices try out theater hands-on

Meet the Apprentices

Israel Rios

Growing up, Israel Rios was extraordinarily close to his grandmother; she taught him to sew, and he developed his exceptional talent for makeup artistry by practicing on her. He took his first job as a retail worker in a Cracker Barrel because it was her favorite restaurant.

“I told her, ‘I’ll get a job there and get us that discount,’” he says with a smile.

Her influence is what ultimately led Rios to a career in aesthetics, her memory complicating his decision to move on from that path when he found himself unfulfilled.

“I think that one of the reasons why I held on to aesthetics for so long was because she was so proud that I had achieved a higher education than high school,” he says. She passed away in 2018, and he felt a deep desire to honor her memory. “I thought, ‘I don’t want to waste this thing that she was so proud of.’ But there were so many other things that we loved — that wasn’t the only thing. That’s not the only thing that’s going to make her proud.”

Eddie Fountain

Eddie Fountain was raised in the small Louisiana town of Talullah, with a population that hovers just below 7,000 people and where, he says, not a single live theater venue could be found. That was hard for Fountain, who had loved the live church performances he had seen and performed in, relished Disney musicals, and had been galvanized by the movie version of the popular 1990s musical “Rent.” But when he moved to the larger metropolitan city of Monroe, that all changed. With a variety of community and university theater venues to choose from, Fountain was finally an active participant in the theater world he had previously watched from afar.

“I have always loved it, and it’s always been a part of my life,” he explains. “I just didn’t realize how much I loved it until I got on stage. It just really touches my heart.”

But he was convinced that theater would have to remain a hobby instead of a career path because — despite the relatively large city he found himself in — opportunities for paid theater work seemed scarce. So he got a job at IBM and enrolled in an apprenticeship to train to be an application developer. Despite this apparent acquiescence to practicality, he didn’t stop poring over trade websites to keep track of opportunities that might be out there. And that’s how he found the notice for the T2 apprenticeships on Playbill.com. Nervous but determined, he applied — and won a spot.

Amber Holley

Amber Holley graduated from Indiana University Northwest in May 2020 — a few months after the world ground to a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic. A theater major, Holley was suddenly in a world where theaters all over the country had been closed indefinitely. So they took a chance and moved to Fayetteville, where grad school was a possibility when the world opened up again. Meanwhile, they got a job at T2 in May 2021 and were in a staff meeting when the announcement about the new apprenticeship program was announced. Holley applied, hoping for a spot on the stage management team.

“I am a very organized person. very detail-oriented, and I really like to watch the process,” Holley says of stage management, a position they held many times during undergraduate studies. “I love being a part of the process — being in the room and just kind of observing everything that’s happening. The thing that I love the most is when a director has their hands on a production and slowly but surely kind of starts to give you, the stage manager, more and more responsibility — and then leaves you basically as the conductor of the show, making sure it runs exactly the same every single night.”

Kayleigh Hughes

Kayleigh Hughes says she chose her undergraduate majors of communications, marketing and journalism for a very particular reason.

“I felt like communications had one foot in business and one foot in psychology,” she muses. “I didn’t feel like it was solely business-minded but a little more like liberal arts. I feel like working at a nonprofit is a perfect blend between the two.”

Despite the care she took in choosing the major, she found herself unsure of her next step when she graduated in May 2021.

“I graduated, and I’ve done internships, but I didn’t necessarily feel ready to jump into a career for the rest of my life,” she admits. “I wanted something a little more temporary, a little more educational so that I could get an experience base.”

Two months into T2 program, Hughes says she’s still working through whether or not marketing seems like a field she wants to pursue. But the program’s value, she says, is clear.

Six months ago, Israel Rios had a thriving career in aesthetics: He was working at a bustling salon, and a heavy roster of regulars kept him busy.

"I was 'adulting' really seriously," says Rios with a laugh. "But even though I was making a lot of money, I really wasn't happy. It's funny because you always strive to achieve that type of career accomplishment, but, once you get it, especially if you get it in a career you're not that interested in, it's really more unfulfilling than fulfilling."

So, says Rios, "almost on a whim," he quit.

"I don't like complacency -- I like to learn," he says. "I like being taught things. I like discovering things, as well. And with a career like that, there's only so much that you're able to do with that type of licensing. So one day, I just woke up, and I thought, 'I'm not happy. I'm not satisfied with what I'm doing with my life.'"

Then he saw a job notice from the Fayetteville professional theater company TheatreSquared: They were looking for applicants interested in participating in a new, four-month, paid internship that would link apprentices with an area of focus in the theater they were interested in, giving them the opportunity to explore the possibility of a career in theater. Rios applied to work in the costume design shop.

"I've always had a love for designing and sewing -- I don't really have a background when it comes to theatrical designs, but that's what made it even more interesting for me, that it was something that was way out of my comfort level," he says. "I don't like being comfortable. I like being uncomfortable, almost, in a sense. So that way, my fight or flight kind of kicks in -- 'OK, you've got to make it work.'"

Eddie Fountain found himself in a similar situation. Living in Monroe, La., Fountain had just started training to become an applications programmer with IBM when he saw a notice for T2's new apprenticeship program. A passionate theater lover, he had longed for a theater career but had hesitated to pursue one, unsure how or where to start.

"I was nervous about applying," he admits. "I asked my best friend, 'Should I do this?', and she said, 'You love this. This is something you want to do. This is an opportunity. And just like you always want us to follow our dreams, follow yours.' She whipped me into shape."

Fountain's and Rios' stories have become more and more common in the age of covid-19; a 2021 Washington Post-Schar School study found that as many as one-third of Americans under the age of 40 expressed a desire to switch careers in the midst of the global upset caused by the coronavirus. Nearly 33 million Americans have quit their jobs since the spring of 2021 in what the media has dubbed "The Great Resignation."

"Many people told The Post that the pandemic altered how they think about what is important in life and their careers," noted the study's findings. "It has given them a heightened understanding that life is short and that now is the time to make the changes they have long dreamed of. The result is a great reassessment of work, as Americans fundamentally reimagine their relationships to their jobs."

In that way, then, for Rios, Fountain, Amber Holley and Kayleigh Hughes -- the members of T2's flagship class of apprenticeships -- this new program came at a perfect time. But T2's Director of Education Chad Dike says it wasn't the pandemic that drove the timing. This was something T2 had been hoping to do for quite some time -- finally made possible by a grant from the Tyson Family Foundation, matched by individual donors.

"It's specifically focused on under-represented voices -- that's in the grant language, and that's also deeply tied to the reason the apprenticeship program was [conceived]," says Dike, who says it was T2's General Manager Shannon Jones who first raised the idea of reaching out to that community.

"One of the best ways we can make an impact as an organization is to build a population of traditionally underrepresented theater makers," notes Jones. "In launching an early career, BIPOC-focused apprentice program, we can not only provide opportunities, we can also strengthen our core of professional artists in Northwest Arkansas. Also, whether someone stays on with us here, or whether they move on to other opportunities in the field, we're staying true not only to our mission of broadening access, we're also helping to educate and cultivate future leaders in the American theater. Building that base at our theater and here in Northwest Arkansas can have a great impact, and also helps us to learn about ourselves as an organization and how we want to advance our community."

"A major component of that is building up their skills and then also looking at what's next -- spending the last two months of this apprenticeship, while they're still doing work, getting their resumes in order, working on interview job skills and connecting them with our connections throughout the whole country," adds Dike.

In its current iteration, the program lasts a little over four months -- future sessions will be nine months -- and apprentices are matched with departments in which they've expressed interest.

"We spent the fall really working with department heads, and then at the manager level, thinking about what this apprenticeship should look like," says Dike. "We spent a lot of time developing those ideas."

"So instead of it being really general -- we're getting a sort of a theater 101 in this first week, but then they're really going to get to focus in on their chosen specialties, spend a lot of time in their departments, and have very specific personal projects that they get to pursue," adds Emily Tomlinson, T2 education specialist.

Tomlinson was a beneficiary from T2's early experimentation in internships, before a formal program existed. She's been working for T2 in one capacity or another since she was in high school, lending her a personalized lens through which she manages the program.

"To get that hands-on experience instead of it all being theoretical or from a book or from what you read on the internet about 'how a theater works' -- to actually get to be in the space and see how a show goes from the script to the stage, knowing it's not just about the actors, and it's not just about those directors, it's [about] all of the designers, it's all of the front-of-house people, it's all of those development people who are talking to donors and raising that money," she says. "Because we can't just make it happen from scratch. Seeing all of the problem solving and creative solutions -- that's huge."

Holley says that the level of responsibility the apprentices have been afforded so far has given them valuable real-world experience.

"It comforts me that, even though I'm working with stage management, that I could still go and work in the scene shop, or if they needed help hanging lights, I could do that. Everybody is still coming together in this collaborative way to make sure that the show goes on. If you want to learn a new skill, you can. If you want to use what you already know, you can do that too. It's a good time."

All four apprentices emphasized the degree to which T2 has worked to tailor the program to their particular needs in order to help them grow.

"Big thanks to TheatreSquared for this opportunity -- I say this especially as a person of color," Fountain says. "It is such a struggle. Because there's still so much judgment out there, and I appreciate an organization that is working hard to be diverse and accepting and kind -- that's so important in this world we live in."

