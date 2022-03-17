But names do matter

Re Bonnie Holmes' letter: I am new to here and do not have a lot, but I disagree with the comments made in Ms. Holmes' letter. Having recently left a conflict area, I understand being "woke" and why the names of institutions, etc., matter. I guess when a person is a part of the privileged or non-discriminated group, one can more easily not see things or be dismissive.

STANISLAW CHALWALINSKI

Little Rock

Thoughts on leaders

I am extremely glad that many of us voted to elect Joe Biden.

I am a mental health professional, and it was very disturbing to me to see this country led by a man who I believe is a serial abuser of women. After a time, it becomes fairly easy to recognize an abusive personality through verbal clues and also the person's stated opinions and actions. This man has been accused by multiple women of criminal actions. This unfortunate propensity coupled with his almost ceaseless lying makes him a very poor choice as a leader.

There are multiple causes for our current high gasoline prices, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Biden actually has very little control over these issues. If you are so bothered by the high prices, do like me and live without a car. It is not ideal, but I could not afford one and now I don't have to feel guilty about my driving contributing to the decline in species and damaging weather patterns. I don't believe we can ever get the climate crisis under control unless more of us are willing to give up selfish habits.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Attempt to influence?

The Perspective essay written by Michelle Cottle of The New York Times News Service concerning The Villages was an interesting read of their majority-conservative leanings and the fact most are white. If the tables had been turned and the majority had been Democrat and progressive, would you have titled the article "Hedonism on display"? I think not! I believe whoever came up with that headline is practicing journalistic fraud.

I realize this is an opinion piece, but I am consistently surprised that the vast majority of so-called opinion pieces attempt to degrade Republicans and conservatives when the vast majority of the state is conservative and vote Republican.

Is the Democrat-Gazette attempting to influence politics?

SANDRA ODEN

Hot Springs Village

Editor's note: The headline was written by The New York Times.

Something's smelly

Skunks stink, and when one smells one, they know there is a skunk. Kind of like a lie: When you hear one, you know there is a liar at the beginning and end of it.

FLOYD HOPSON

Hazen

Last, decisive battle

It is a ploy! Putin has no intention of backing off his invasion of Ukraine. And while Europe and the U.S. begin to rest easy over reports that the Russian "tone improves," Putin will resupply his troops and continue his strategy of conquering Ukraine.

How do I know this? It is because I read the 2013 book "Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin." In that impressively written tome by Fiona Hill and Clifford G. Gaddy, they quote Putin, who considers himself to be a tough street fighter, as telling Russian author Oleg Blotsky in 2002, "I just understood that if you want to win, then you have to fight to the finish in every fight, as if it was the last and decisive battle ... you need to assume that there is no retreat and that you'll have to fight to the end. In principle, that is a well-known rule that they later taught me in the KGB, but I learned it much earlier--in those fights as a kid."

Putin believes it is his destiny to restore the former Soviet Union, and he will not stop unless the West stops him. The real opportunity to do that was before the first Russian tank crossed Ukraine's border. But, since the current leaders obviously did not read Hill and Gaddy's book, the West is now obliged to get into a street fight with a street fighter who is certain that this fight is his "last and decisive battle."

SAMUEL A. PERRONI

Fayetteville

Expand its usefulness

The recent guest column by Mr. Joseph Johns on the unwieldy nature of Arkansas' transparency website listed several key enhancements that should be made. I would, however, add another feature which could take the website to an even higher level of usefulness.

Attaching PDF images of all invoices paid would be a groundbreaking step in openness. Users would drill down to a certain vendor and expense line and then be allowed to click on the images available. Users could note quantities ordered, prices per unit or descriptions of services rendered. Vendors with uncompetitive prices might find themselves being bid against during the next procurement cycle. Also, vendors with inadequate descriptions of services might be questioned by interested citizens. In addition, if a service bill is vague and based on an existing multi-year service contract, then an image of the contract itself could be attached.

Such steps would lead to increased efficiency at all levels of government spending and help to fulfill the original intent of the website.

JASON FOWLER

Fayetteville

Gas prices not point

Request to the media: Please stop focusing on gas prices! At least our homes are not being bombed.

Consider higher gas prices as a way for all of us to contribute to the defense of Ukraine.

LEE MOORE

Little Rock