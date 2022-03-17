Limiting Catamounts’ 3s paramount for Hogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Defense, especially on the perimeter, helped the University of Arkansas men's basketball team turn around its season.

The Razorbacks (25-8) have held opponents to 29.0% on three-pointers (110 of 379) in going 15-3 over their past 18 games to recover from a 10-5 start -- including 0-3 in SEC play -- and earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Arkansas plays Vermont (28-5) in a first-round game at 8:20 tonight in KeyBank Center.

"They're the best defensive team in the Southeastern Conference," Vermont Coach John Becker said of the Razorbacks. "That's going to be a challenge for us, not turning the ball over, making shots."

In the first 15 games this season, Arkansas' opponents shot 36.6% on three-pointers (135 of 369), and the Razorbacks struggled on the perimeter in losing to Texas A&M 82-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Aggies hit 8 of 15 three-pointers, including 6 of 11 in the first half when they took a 36-24 lead.

"That was not what Arkansas has been over the [past] two months," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "We didn't guard the three-point line early in the game, technique-wise, the way that we're supposed to.

"That's not a percentage [53.3 for Texas A&M] that you can ever win with."

The Razorbacks will look to regain their edge on three-point defense tonight.

"Coach has been on us," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "Hands and eyeballs at all times. Especially with a team like this."

The Catamounts have hit 36.4% (289 of 793) of their three-point attempts this season.

"They can really shoot it," Umude said. "So we take that away from them and make them dribble, then we'll be in a good position.

"I think it's just keep improving and keep focusing on that three-point defense."

Eight Vermont players have hit at least 22 three-point baskets, led by senior guards Ben Shungu (63 of 125) and Finn Sullivan (43 of 112) and senior forward Ryan Davis (41 of 97).

"I think Arkansas definitely prides itself on the defensive end," Shungu said. "I think they force teams to try to take tough shots.

"But with the game plan we have, and how well we shoot and how well we move the ball, I think we'll be able to generate some shots, especially from three."

Davis said the Razorbacks are tough defensively because of their athleticism and length.

"So a lot of shots can be erased at the rim," Davis said. "Being able to play outside and doing what we do and find the open man is something we pride ourselves on."

Becker said a key for the Catamounts is taking care of the ball early in the shot clock to be able to work for open looks on the perimeter.

"If we can get into our offense, I think we'll have an opportunity to generate some good [shots]," Becker said. "But we'll see.

"You just don't know. You have to get into the game and feel them a little bit and feel their athleticism and their size.

"But they're going to be really, really good on defense."

Arkansas is a No. 4 seed and Vermont a No. 13.

"We're going to have to play really, really well in order to pull off an upset," Becker said. "And so we're going to have to make threes.

"We're going to have to take care of the ball and rebound to give ourselves a chance."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae said the Razorbacks want to limit the Catamounts' three-point opportunities and not let them get hot as the Aggies did.

"Making them shoot in the two-point area and just forcing everything to be tough," Notae said of the Razorbacks' strategy. "That's what we want to do to them."