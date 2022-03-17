LR car burglars get 20 guns in ’22

The Little Rock police chief again warned citizens against leaving firearms in their vehicles where burglars can steal them, sharing Wednesday that 20 guns have been reported stolen from cars in the River Market area alone in the first two months of 2022.

"Think about it," Chief Keith Humphrey said at Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s weekly news conference on crime. "A gun that is stolen has the potential to be a part of a violent crime."

Although the chief noted statistics vary month to month, he said burglars in the "small and compact" River Market area had stolen 20 guns by the end of February.

Just because guns are out of sight in glove boxes, center consoles or under seats doesn't mean they are safe, Humphrey said.

"I think that [citizens] believe that because they may not be in plain view, they are off limits," Humphrey said.

"There are people out there searching for weapons," he added.

Last year, Humphrey said 44% of guns reported stolen to the department were taken in auto burglaries.

The chief warned that areas with lots of cars parked in close proximity, including parks and parking garages, might be places burglars frequent.

The good news, Humphrey said, is that police have identified several suspects in the River Market burglaries.

Humphrey on Wednesday also acknowledged the Saturday shooting that led to the city's 14th homicide so far this year.

The victim had not been identified Wednesday evening, but police have charged two people -- Maliek Brookins, 24, and Omarion Williams, 16 -- with capital murder in the killing.

"We know this was an isolated incident, so there was no other part of the city that was in danger," Humphrey said.

Also Wednesday morning, Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard offered a look at the effect the city's efforts to combat loitering have had so far.

"We are aware that loitering leads to, and can lead to, unproductive activity in the community," Hubbard said, echoing statements made earlier by Scott about loitering leading to more severe crimes.

City officials worked with police to identify 10 locations that had the most loitering complaints, Hubbard said.

One of those, 5223 S. University Ave., had 75 loitering calls from December of 2020 to Jan. 2022 -- about five calls per month. That location has only had one loitering report since Feb. 1, when Hubbard and city officials met with business owners at these locations to discuss loitering, he said.

There is an Exxon gas station at that address, although Hubbard did not name any businesses Wednesday.

Another, 2608 Maple St., had 62 loitering reports from December 2020 to Jan. 22, or about four per month, Hubbard said. That address, another gas station, has had eight since Feb. 1.

By and large, business owners have taken it upon themselves to crack down on loitering, so police gotten involved less often and made fewer arrests, Hubbard said.

Finally, Scott and city Community Resources Manager Michael Sanders talked about social programs aimed to counter the long-term causes of crime in the city, including employment and youth activities.

The city is in the final stages of reviewing community-submitted violence-reduction initiatives, hoping to have them in place by April 1, Sanders said.

In addition to the city's summer jobs program, which will offer between 600 and 1,000 jobs to the city's teens and young adults, Scott said community centers will be open to youth during the daytime next week for spring break, a time they have historically been closed.

This will give teens who don't have vacation plans, jobs or other activities a place to go, Scott said.

Additionally, the city is in the final stages of hiring several "school-based interventionists" and "street outreach specialists," Sanders said. They will work within the community to improve quality of life and head off issues of violent crime where possible.

Officials intend to make offers to the selected applicants by the end of the week or early next week, Sanders said.

On the topic of hiring, Humphrey said his department had posted job listings for two part-time "anti-violence activists" and had interviewed candidates for two part-time social worker positions.

The department has one full-time social worker, who has primarily worked with the homeless and mentally ill to improve their living conditions and limit repeat encounters with law enforcement.

Neither Sanders nor Humphrey went into much detail about the other roles, though they are part of the mayor's plan to engage with the community.

"When crime hits our door, we need to address [it] quick, fast and in a hurry," Scott said. "But also we understand that we have to address the long-term issues of why crime even happens."