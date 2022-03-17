



• Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS and Lil Nas X will perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and country duo Brothers Osborne were previously announced for the show, which was delayed by the pandemic and is being held in Las Vegas for the first time. Rodrigo and Eilish are each up for seven awards, and will compete against each other for record, album and song of the year. Rodrigo, whose debut album, "Sour," was one of last year's biggest hits, is also up for best new artist, raising the possibility that she could sweep the top four awards -- for the first time since Eilish did so in 2020. Lil Nas X, the singer and rapper who rose to fame three years ago with the meme-ready "Old Town Road," is up for five awards, including album of the year. Carlile was nominated in four categories, including twice for song of the year (for "Right on Time" and "A Beautiful Noise"). Brothers Osborne have two nods, and BTS one. Jon Batiste, the bandleader on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," has the most nominations with 11. Other top nominees include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. While last year's production was well-received by critics as a fresh new take on the format, its rating slipped to a low of 8.8 million, down 53% from the year before. This year's show is being held at the MGM Grand Arena and will be broadcast by CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+. Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" is the host.

• Anna Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation. Sorokin, 31, whose scheme inspired the recent Netflix series "Inventing Anna," was taken into U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody nearly a year ago. She remained jailed in New York state Tuesday, attorney Manny Arora said. He said she filed papers Monday seeking to hold off being ejected from the country. ICE on Tuesday said only that she remains in custody. Using the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin maneuvered her way into elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite -- the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron -- with a $67 million fortune overseas, according to prosecutors. They said Sorokin falsified records and lied to get banks to lend, luxury hotels to let her stay and well-heeled Manhattanites to cover plane tickets and other expenses, stealing $275,000 in all. Her trial lawyer cast her as an ambitious entrepreneur who got in over her head and was simply buying time to pay her debts.





Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)







Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)





